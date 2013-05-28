B&C BEYOND: MAY 27, 2013
What: Tom Brokaw and Phil Donahue discuss The Brokaw Files
When: Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York
What: Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing breakfast with Jeff Hirsch
When: Thursday, May 30, 8-9:30 a.m. PT
Where: 20th Century Fox Studios, Los Angeles
What: Body of Proof season finale
When: Tuesday, May 28, 10 p.m.
Where: ABC
To drum up excitement for Travel Channel's new series, Rock My RV With Bret Michaels, the latest reality series featuring the former Poison frontman, the network is giving one viewer the chance to win a custom RV designed by Michaels and an appearance on the show's season finale. From June 3-15, fans can enter the Rock My RV With Bret Michaels: Epic RV Giveaway Contest on TravelChannel.com by submitting a two-minute or less original video explaining why they want this RV.
View photos from recent industry events, such as the American Idol finale and the Paley Center for Media's annual spring benefit dinner...
TV IN A MULTIPLATFORM WORLD
View photos from NewBay Media's "TV in a Multiplatform World" event, held May 23 at the Westin New York at Times Square.
Fox Renews Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz Through 2017
Show will air on Fox-owned stations in 13 markets, including seven new markets in fall 2014 More
Disney-ABC's Live! Only Top Talker to Improve in Mother's Day Week
Wendy Williams, soon-to-depart Anderson Live also gained in ratings More
WLNS Lansing Anchors Switch Dayparts for Week
More than a May sweeps stunt, Michigan station's morning-evening swap trains talent for round the clock emergency reporting, management says More
Cavanaugh Named News Director at WXIN
Tribune veteran takes over 'Fox59' newsroom in Indianapolis More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.