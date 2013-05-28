B&C BEYOND: MAY 27, 2013











































What: Tom Brokaw and Phil Donahue discuss The Brokaw Files

When: Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York



What: Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing breakfast with Jeff Hirsch

When: Thursday, May 30, 8-9:30 a.m. PT

Where: 20th Century Fox Studios, Los Angeles



What: Body of Proof season finale

When: Tuesday, May 28, 10 p.m.

Where: ABC



To drum up excitement for Travel Channel's new series, Rock My RV With Bret Michaels, the latest reality series featuring the former Poison frontman, the network is giving one viewer the chance to win a custom RV designed by Michaels and an appearance on the show's season finale. From June 3-15, fans can enter the Rock My RV With Bret Michaels: Epic RV Giveaway Contest on TravelChannel.com by submitting a two-minute or less original video explaining why they want this RV.



Click here for contest details and to enter.





Fox Renews Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz Through 2017

Show will air on Fox-owned stations in 13 markets, including seven new markets in fall 2014 More

Disney-ABC's Live! Only Top Talker to Improve in Mother's Day Week

Wendy Williams, soon-to-depart Anderson Live also gained in ratings More



WLNS Lansing Anchors Switch Dayparts for Week

More than a May sweeps stunt, Michigan station's morning-evening swap trains talent for round the clock emergency reporting, management says More

Cavanaugh Named News Director at WXIN

Tribune veteran takes over 'Fox59' newsroom in Indianapolis More