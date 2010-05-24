B&C BEYOND: MAY 24, 2010
Join Broadcasting & Cable and sister
publications
Multichannel News
,
TV Technology
,
TVB
,
Videography
,
DV
and
TWICE
for 3DTV2010, a unique, half-day, knowledge-packed
event. Held the morning
of Tuesday, May 25th, this event will provide a camera-to-couch look at
the current state of this important technology.
We've assembled a prestigious list of speakers and panel participants,
including Ken Aagaard (CBS Sports), Chuck Pagano (ESPN), Steve Hellmuth
(NBA), Mark Hess (Comcast), Sean Bratches (ESPN) and Mike Vitelli (Best
Buy). You'll also hear from top industry suppliers and manufacturers,
including Panasonic, Sony, Harris, Motorola, SRS Labs, NDS, Chyron and
The NPD Group.
For more information and to reserve your space, visit www.broadcastingcable.com/3dtv
.
American Women in Media (f.k.a. American Women in Radio & Television) celebrates the "realistic and faceted portrayal of women" in media at the 35th Annual Gracies Awards Gala, hosted by Access Hollywood's Maria Menounos. For the complete list of Gracie winners and information about the gala, click here.
Tuesday, 6 p.m. PT, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles,
New York-New Jersey? South Florida? Tampa Bay? Find out which region will host Super Bowl XLVIII as the NFL presents special coverage of the selection process simulcast on NFL Network and NFL.com.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET.
Feeling Lucky? It's
Google TV!
Google is partnering with Dish, Sony, Best Buy,
Logitech and Intel to bring the Web to the living room with Google TV,
an open-source platform for searching and watching Web and TV video on
your set.
Clickhere to watch an intro video.
WBTV'S
ROTH: ‘NIKITA' BIG PART OF THE CW'S FUTURE
With 26
Warner Bros. TV-produced series now slated to air on the
broadcast
networks next season, WBTV President Peter Roth says it is "another
satisfying
year" for the studio.
Roth spoke with B&C Executive
Editor
Melissa Grego about why Upfront Week 2010 has him optimistic about the
broadcast
business and why one new show on four-year-old The CW's schedule is
"very, very
important to the future fate of the network."
Click
here toread the complete edited transcript.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP KEY TO HEARST'S BARRETT
Hearst Television is considered by many to be the gold standard in local broadcasting. David Barrett joined Hearst in 1984, was named president and CEO of the television group in 2001, and earned induction into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2008. Barrett speaks with Deputy Editor Michael Malone about why Hearst stations are leaders in so many of its markets.
Click here to read the complete interview
CampbellSeeks to Grow ABC Stations' Digital Reach
New ABC O&O president will execute multiplatform strategy from
Burbank. More
Lawlor Takes Over NBCAffiliates Board
NBC salutes Fiorile for being "great partner."More
CHART: DOWNLOAD A PDF OF THE 2010 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
