B&C BEYOND: MAY 24, 2010

American Women in Media (f.k.a. American Women in Radio & Television) celebrates the "realistic and faceted portrayal of women" in media at the 35th Annual Gracies Awards Gala, hosted by Access Hollywood's Maria Menounos. For the complete list of Gracie winners and information about the gala, click here.

Tuesday, 6 p.m. PT, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles,





New York-New Jersey? South Florida? Tampa Bay? Find out which region will host Super Bowl XLVIII as the NFL presents special coverage of the selection process simulcast on NFL Network and NFL.com.

Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET.

Feeling Lucky? It's

Google TV!

Google is partnering with Dish, Sony, Best Buy,

Logitech and Intel to bring the Web to the living room with Google TV,

an open-source platform for searching and watching Web and TV video on

your set.

Clickhere to watch an intro video.

WBTV'S

ROTH: ‘NIKITA' BIG PART OF THE CW'S FUTURE

With 26

Warner Bros. TV-produced series now slated to air on the

broadcast

networks next season, WBTV President Peter Roth says it is "another

satisfying

year" for the studio.

Roth spoke with B&C Executive

Editor

Melissa Grego about why Upfront Week 2010 has him optimistic about the

broadcast

business and why one new show on four-year-old The CW's schedule is

"very, very

important to the future fate of the network."

Click

here toread the complete edited transcript.

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP KEY TO HEARST'S BARRETT

Hearst Television is considered by many to be the gold standard in local broadcasting. David Barrett joined Hearst in 1984, was named president and CEO of the television group in 2001, and earned induction into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2008. Barrett speaks with Deputy Editor Michael Malone about why Hearst stations are leaders in so many of its markets.

Click here to read the complete interview

CampbellSeeks to Grow ABC Stations' Digital Reach

New ABC O&O president will execute multiplatform strategy from

Burbank. More

Lawlor Takes Over NBCAffiliates Board

NBC salutes Fiorile for being "great partner."More



