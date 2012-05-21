B&C BEYOND: MAY 21, 2012

.





USA! USA! CBS will be deciding once and for all whether America is the land of the...best commercials, and will call on viewers to make the final judgment. The network's annual Clash of the Commercials: USA vs. the World special, hosted by Insider host Kevin Frazier and supermodel Heidi Klum, pits the 10 best international commercials against the 10 best from the USA. Viewers can now vote for which commercial of the 10 from each country is their favorite. The winning commercial from each category will be revealed during the show May 21 at 10 p.m., and viewers will once again get to partake in a live online vote to determine whether the U.S. or international spot is the overall victor.

Affiliates' Reactions to Upfront Presentations Is Mixed

NBC Affiliates Applaud Fall's Comedies

NBC affiliates, used to loooong upfront presentations and schedule overhauls, seemed encouraged by what they saw, including a batch of comedies. The phrase "guardedly optimistic" pops up a lot from NBC affiliates, and 2012 was no different in that regard. Jordan Wertlieb, the new affiliates board chairman, called it a "very solid strategy," and credited Comcast for spending big on development.

Fox Affiliate Board Says Reverse Comp Well Spend

Fox's upfront presentation showcased a Tuesday comedy block, among other things. Steve Pruett, chairman of the Fox affiliates board, said the new comedies, and more live sports in Saturday primetime, show that the network is making good use of the escalating affiliate fees that caused such grief at the local level in the recent past. "They do what they say they'll do," said Pruett. "[Fox] needed to reinvest in the network to compete with more sports and build a comedy block, and they've done all that so far."

ABC Affiliates Want Improvement From Net

ABC also showed off a new batch of comedies, with hopes that one might replicate the success of Modern Family. The affiliates would love to see that-and some improvement among the dramas on at 10. "There was not enough forward movement at 10-11 p.m.," said Bill Hoffman, the outgoing ABC affiliates board chairman, "and that has been an area we have been laser-focused on for improvement." Hoffman saw some potential in the sitcoms, but lamented that "we did not move up like we wanted to this year."

CBS Affiliates Believe New Slate Will Keep Them on Top

CBS' annual presentation is more about tinkering than overhauling, and the affiliates appeared to believe those tweaks will keep the network's primetime on top in their markets. Newbies at the presentation included the dramas Vegas and Elementary and the comedy Partners, along a shift from Monday to Thursday for Two and a Half Men. "I'm very pleased with what I saw," said Wayne Daugherty, chairman of the CBS affiliates board. "We've got four new shows launching behind strong, winning shows. I'm impressed with a very strong-looking lineup."

NCTA Co-Chairs: Cable Must Keep Innovating, Differentiating

Neil Smit and Phil Kent talk sub declines, tech, WiFi and the pace of TV Everywhere

Click here to read the full interview

Jordan Wertlieb Takes Over NBC Affiliates Board Chair Role

Hearst Television exec VP succeeds Brian Lawlor atop influential board More

Paul Saleh Resigns as Gannett CFO

Paul Saleh Resigns as Gannett CFO

Accepts position with a Fortune 200 company; Gannett search for a successor is under way