B&C BEYOND: MAY 20, 2013

What: TV in a Multiplatform World

When: Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,

Where: The Westin New York at Times Square

Ad Council Pushes Digital Delivery



The Ad Council is launching May 20 its new digital platform for delivery of

public service announcements (PSAs), providing one-stop shopping for spots

across a range of media.



Financing the 'Limited Series'



The newest trend this upfront season is the "limited series," shows

planned from the start to air far less than the traditional 22 episodes and

more like 10 to 15 episodes.



Clickhere to read the full story.

View photos from the 2013 upfronts...

The Best & Worst of Upfront Week







The Loyal Opposition





Departed Republican FCC commissioner Robert

McDowell looks back -- unofï¬cially -- at his storied tenure

Clickhere to read the full story.



GrayTV Stations to Stream Through Syncbak



Broadcaster and Internet TV platform partner to live stream group's station

signals to authenticated users More





TribuneSucceeds Weigel as Partner in This TV



Cofounder Weigel exiting thriving digital network venture with MGM Television

to focus on its Me-TV, Movies! nets More