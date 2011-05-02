B&C BEYOND: MAY 2, 2011



Southern Stations Cover Tornadoes' 'Total Devastation'

The Alabama stations are scrambling to cover the devastation from Wednesday's tornadoes, which left at least 128 dead. The eye of the storm was Tuscaloosa, which is part of the Birmingham DMA.

They've All Got Game

A $200 million annual deal for NHL rights proves that media companies are finding ways to pay increasingly silly money for one of the few sure things in TV: live sports. Will a $3 billion Olympics deal be next up?

Univision's Local Vision

Peter Walker took over as president of Univision Local Media last July, with oversight of the Spanish-language broadcasting giant's local TV and radio properties and their Websites. With the Univision stations now under his watch, Walker aims to capitalize on the gains the Hispanic community showed in the 2010 Census, and marshal the community's clout in advance of the 2012 election season. Walker spoke with B&C Deputy Editor Michael Malone about his first-and next-year on the job.

CBS Affiliates: Couric's 'Evening' Run a Missed Opportunity

Want the network to spend on reporting resources post-Katie, not star anchor More

Cassara Tapped For Young Broadcasting CEO

Board member takes over rebounding broadcaster More



TBS To Take A Third Shot On Tyler Perry

'House of Payne' to end its run More



'Oprah' ratings improve as it returns to originals

Storied talk show heading into final May sweep More