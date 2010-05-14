B&C BEYOND: MAY 17, 2010

GET IN THE PILOT SEAT



ARE THE UPFRONTS

EVEN NECESSARY?

An excerpt from the

mysterious "Masked Scheduler" on the aftermath-or lack thereof-from Fox's 2006

armory upfront "disaster":

I looked at [a friend] and said that none of this really

matters.... it's all bullshit....the buyers will eat our shrimp and drink our booze

and then go back and watch the full pilots and share out the schedules

regardless of these presentations. Sure we may take a hit in the press and the

trade publications for a day or so, but so what. I really believe that...and,

in fact, we were not punished for that abomination of an upfront presentation.

The following year we did the entire presentation in an hour (and back at City

Center)....we got kudos not because we necessarily had better shows....but we

got everyone to the booze and the shrimp quicker than in prior years. That's

all that really matters. So [this] week all the networks will again lead with

their chin. There will be talent to embarrass us, trailers that bomb, schedules

that don't make sense, shows that will never make it to the Fall. I continue to wonder if it really matters.

