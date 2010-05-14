B&C BEYOND: MAY 17, 2010
ARE THE UPFRONTS
EVEN NECESSARY?
An excerpt from the
mysterious "Masked Scheduler" on the aftermath-or lack thereof-from Fox's 2006
armory upfront "disaster":
I looked at [a friend] and said that none of this really
matters.... it's all bullshit....the buyers will eat our shrimp and drink our booze
and then go back and watch the full pilots and share out the schedules
regardless of these presentations. Sure we may take a hit in the press and the
trade publications for a day or so, but so what. I really believe that...and,
in fact, we were not punished for that abomination of an upfront presentation.
The following year we did the entire presentation in an hour (and back at City
Center)....we got kudos not because we necessarily had better shows....but we
got everyone to the booze and the shrimp quicker than in prior years. That's
all that really matters. So [this] week all the networks will again lead with
their chin. There will be talent to embarrass us, trailers that bomb, schedules
that don't make sense, shows that will never make it to the Fall. I continue to wonder if it really matters.
Click here to read the full blog post at masked maskedscheduler.blogspot.com/.
