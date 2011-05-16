B&C BEYOND: MAY 16, 2011
From the Web
The Beltway Reacts to FCC Commissioner Baker's Departure
Industry players were swift to issue statements in reaction to the surprise news on May 11 that FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker is leaving on June 3 to join Comcast/NBCU.
Click here to read the full story.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.
View photos from recent industry events, including the A+E and USA Network upfronts, and the Kentucky Derby...
Click here to view the slideshow.
Sky's the Limit for Xfinity
Kerekes says promotional reel drives clicks for on demand network programs and feature films
Canoe Preps 'Pragmatic' National VOD Ad Platform
CTO Orduña: Cable venture attempting to capture 'unmonetized' views
Navigating the VOD Marketplace
Multiple platforms, navigation are primary issues of expanding VOD
VOD Still Figuring Out Best Way to Provide Services
TV Everywhere, content rights, Netflix all provide challenges
Transparency, Navigation Will Drive VOD Ads, Panel Says
Industry experts dish on VOD ad future
Survey Finds VOD's Ad Potential Untapped
Digitas' Fremont presents findings of initial AAMP survey
Station Groups Show Revenue Gains in First Quarter
Fisher, Scripps, Nexstar among those saying core advertising more than offset Q1's absence of 2010's Winter Olympics FisherScripps
NexstarBarrington
Local TV Helps Out Tornado Victims
WHNT Huntsville, WAGA Birmingham, others give back to their communitiesMore
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.