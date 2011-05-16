B&C BEYOND: MAY 16, 2011

Trending

The Beltway Reacts to FCC Commissioner Baker's Departure

Industry players were swift to issue statements in reaction to the surprise news on May 11 that FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker is leaving on June 3 to join Comcast/NBCU.

Sky's the Limit for Xfinity
Kerekes says promotional reel drives clicks for on demand network programs and feature films

Canoe Preps 'Pragmatic' National VOD Ad Platform
CTO Orduña: Cable venture attempting to capture 'unmonetized' views

Navigating the VOD Marketplace
Multiple platforms, navigation are primary issues of expanding VOD

VOD Still Figuring Out Best Way to Provide Services
TV Everywhere, content rights, Netflix all provide challenges

Transparency, Navigation Will Drive VOD Ads, Panel Says
Industry experts dish on VOD ad future

Survey Finds VOD's Ad Potential Untapped
Digitas' Fremont presents findings of initial AAMP survey


Station Groups Show Revenue Gains in First Quarter
Fisher, Scripps, Nexstar among those saying core advertising more than offset Q1's absence of 2010's Winter Olympics FisherScripps
NexstarBarrington

Local TV Helps Out Tornado Victims
WHNT Huntsville, WAGA Birmingham, others give back to their communitiesMore