B&C BEYOND: MAY 13, 2013

USA Warms Up to Summertime Sponsors
With the weather warming up, USA Network has signed Merck's Coppertone brand to sponsor a special website highlighting the shows the channel will air this summer.
High Profile in Tech Circles Helps TV's Innovation Boss
CableLabs' answer man works to keep R&D consortium ahead of curve
Cleveland Stations Go Wall-to-Wall With Kidnap Coverage
All hands on deck for bizarre local story that goes national More
Scripps First-Quarter Revenue Down 3%
Digital and retransmission dollars cannot fully offset absence of 2012's national and local political advertising for station group More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.