B&C BEYOND: MAY 13, 2013

USA Warms Up to Summertime Sponsors



With the weather warming up, USA Network has signed Merck's Coppertone brand to sponsor a special website highlighting the shows the channel will air this summer.

ON DEMAND SUMMIT

Online Video Still in the 'First Inning'

Multiple Devices Force Industry to Play Catch Up

Lionsgate's Packer -- Digital Distribution Not One Size Fits All

Grenier Says Day-and-Date Key for Docs

Panel Says Awareness, Navigation Key to On-Demand Marketing

RADiUS Duo Charts VOD Growth, Urges Wider Data Sharing

Can 'Free' VOD Pay the Freight?

Better Shows, Better Revenue a Click Away



High Profile in Tech Circles Helps TV's Innovation Boss

CableLabs' answer man works to keep R&D consortium ahead of curve

Cleveland Stations Go Wall-to-Wall With Kidnap Coverage

All hands on deck for bizarre local story that goes national More

Scripps First-Quarter Revenue Down 3%

Digital and retransmission dollars cannot fully offset absence of 2012's national and local political advertising for station group More