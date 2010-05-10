B&C BEYOND: MAY 10, 2010
Reporting quarterly earnings this week:
- Dish Network., May 10
- Emmis Communications, May 10
- Gray TV, May 10
- The E.W. Scripps Co., May 10
- The Walt Disney Co., May 11
- Nexstar Broadcasting Group, May 12
- Sony Corp., May 13
Liguori's Launch Sequence Commencing
Discovery's Peter Liguori has
his hands full in his new job. He is overseeing three new launches (OWN,
The Hub and a 3D network) and ensuring the continued growth of the
company's ID, Animal Planet and TLC nets. Liguori spoke about his role
with B&C Programming Editor Marisa Guthrie.
Click here to read anedited transcript of that conversation.
View
and download weekly primetime and syndication ratings charts at
B&C's
TV Ratings channel.
Genachowski: We Need to Be #1 in Broadband
With the Cable Show in Los Angeles fast
approaching, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski talked with
B&C
and
Multichannel News
about a broad range of topics. On the
docket: everything from retrans and spectrum plans, to his assumption
that Internet service providers (ISPs) will preserve a free and open
Internet even in the absence of clear rules of the road for network
management regulation.
Click here to read an edited transcript of thatconversation
.
McSlarrow's L.A. Confidential
National Cable &
Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow talked with
B&C
and
Multichannel News
before the NCTA Show in L.A., weighing in
on convergence, the government's broadband stimulus program, cable
operators and online content, and mustcarry.
Read an edited transcriptof the interview.
Boucher Proposes Op tional Online Privacy RegimeRep. Rick
Boucher (D-Va.) unveiled a discussion draft of his privacy legislation,
which includes an opt-in/opt-out regime for collecting personal data. More.
Comcast:Reports Confirm Benefits Of NBCU Deal
Company says FCC-requested
documents demonstrate the pact will be a boon to programming and no bane
to online video distribution.
More.
'FamilyFeud' Heading to Florida
Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud,
produced by FremantleMedia North America, is moving to Orlando, Fla.,
where it will shoot at Universal Studios with new host Steve Harvey.
Clickhere to read the full article.
FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS TO LAUNCH UTILISIMA U.S.
News Corp.'s international multimedia division is expected to announce a new U.S. version of its Spanish-language lifestyle network Utilisima, with new programming geared specifically toward U.S. viewers. The flagship channel already has a number of carriage agreements in this country. The network's associated Website, www.utilisima.com, also features much original content of its own. Click here for the full article.
