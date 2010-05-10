B&C BEYOND: MAY 10, 2010

START WITH THIS



Don't skip breakfast this year at the Cable Show!

National Cable & Telecommunications Association and the Hollywood Radio & Television Society

present a brunch Q&A between Comcast Chairman & CEO Brian

Roberts and Peter Chernin. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon, PST, L.A.

Convention Center

Join B&C and Multichannel News for their

Multicultural TV breakfast panel. Click here to register.Wednesday,

7 a.m.-9 a.m., PST, L.A. Convention Center

DON'T MISS THIS



Catch

CBS Corp.'s Leslie Moonves, Time Warner's Jeffrey Bewkes and others at

the "Media Everywhere" general session panel. Wednesday, 9:15

a.m.-10:30 a.m., PST, Nokia Theatre at L.A. LIVE

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski keynotes the "Conversation 2.0" general session. Thursday,

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m., PST, Nokia Theatre at L.A. LIVE

Reporting quarterly earnings this week:

Dish Network., May 10

Emmis Communications, May 10

Gray TV, May 10

The E.W. Scripps Co., May 10

The Walt Disney Co., May 11

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, May 12

Sony Corp., May 13

LOG

ONTO THIS



Get complete coverage of the 2010 National Cable & Telecommunications Association conference, May 11 - 13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with news and analysis from

B&C

and

Multichannel News

.

www.multichannel.com/cableshow

Save

The Date: October 28, 2010, New York City

MOONVES TO KEYNOTE ONSCREEN MEDIA SUMMIT

CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves will be a keynote speaker for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event, presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis. Click here for the full article.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Liguori's Launch Sequence Commencing

Discovery's Peter Liguori has

his hands full in his new job. He is overseeing three new launches (OWN,

The Hub and a 3D network) and ensuring the continued growth of the

company's ID, Animal Planet and TLC nets. Liguori spoke about his role

with B&C Programming Editor Marisa Guthrie.

Click here to read anedited transcript of that conversation.

View

and download weekly primetime and syndication ratings charts at

B&C's

TV Ratings channel.

Genachowski: We Need to Be #1 in Broadband

With the Cable Show in Los Angeles fast

approaching, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski talked with

B&C

and

Multichannel News

about a broad range of topics. On the

docket: everything from retrans and spectrum plans, to his assumption

that Internet service providers (ISPs) will preserve a free and open

Internet even in the absence of clear rules of the road for network

management regulation.

Click here to read an edited transcript of thatconversation

.

McSlarrow's L.A. Confidential

National Cable &

Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow talked with

B&C

and

Multichannel News

before the NCTA Show in L.A., weighing in

on convergence, the government's broadband stimulus program, cable

operators and online content, and mustcarry.

Read an edited transcriptof the interview.

Boucher Proposes Op tional Online Privacy RegimeRep. Rick

Boucher (D-Va.) unveiled a discussion draft of his privacy legislation,

which includes an opt-in/opt-out regime for collecting personal data. More.

Comcast:Reports Confirm Benefits Of NBCU Deal

Company says FCC-requested

documents demonstrate the pact will be a boon to programming and no bane

to online video distribution.

More.



'FamilyFeud' Heading to Florida

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud,

produced by FremantleMedia North America, is moving to Orlando, Fla.,

where it will shoot at Universal Studios with new host Steve Harvey.



Clickhere to read the full article.

FOX INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS TO LAUNCH UTILISIMA U.S.

News Corp.'s international multimedia division is expected to announce a new U.S. version of its Spanish-language lifestyle network Utilisima, with new programming geared specifically toward U.S. viewers. The flagship channel already has a number of carriage agreements in this country. The network's associated Website, www.utilisima.com, also features much original content of its own. Click here for the full article.