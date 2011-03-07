B&C Beyond: March 7, 2011

AMC President

Charlie Collier



Look Out for This

The 4A's hosts its annual conference, the aptly titled Transformation 2011, in the Texas capital, featuring a panel of TV programmers on Wednesday.

Screengrab

The National Hockey League is counting on a bit more teamwork as it rolls out the promotional campaign for this spring's Stanley Cup playoffs. NBC and Versus, which carry playoff hockey, are joining forces to push the NHL's "History Will Be Made" message on-air, online, in store, in print and via mobile and social media beginning on March 13. More.

Conference

Fresh off last week's U.K. regulatory approval of News Corporation's bid for British pay TV platform BSkyB, News Corp. President and COO Chase Carey takes the stage as a keynote speaker at Deutsche Bank's 19th Annual Media & Telecom Conference March 7-9.

Fox Holds Station X-Factor Confab

Network quietly flies in affiliate promotion people from all over country; Simon Cowell is among the speakers. More.

View photos from recent industry

events, including the Trustees Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 83rd

Annual Academy Awards.

Copyrights and Wrongs

With online billed as the next big video delivery medium, Jennifer Elgin, an attorney with Wiley Rein in Washington, offers 10 tips to help distributors avoid getting sued by content owners and the ensuing "expensive 'game-ending' consequences."

Moonves: 'Men' Suspension A Financial Gain for CBS

Cost lower this season; longer term, 'we'll see' More

'Skins' Sponsers Lose More Weight

Red Bull and Clearasil both no-shows More



Sundance Doubles Down on Nonfiction Programming

Seven new and returning series on tap for 2011 More

Primetime Ratings: Oscar Ratings Down 12% on ABC

37.6 million total viewers for annual film industry kudosfest More



LIN Expects to Go Dark on Dish March 4

Dish says LIN will be doing the dropping if signals go dark More

BLOG: Alan Frank Held Up as Broadcasting's 'Gold' Standard

More



EXCLUSIVE: Nelson Taking Over for Murphy on 'Nate Berkus'

Nelson's credits include 'Rosie,' 'Chelsea Lately' More

Syndication Ratings: Watson Wins 'Jeopardy!' and Ratings

Rest of syndication down or flat in second full week of February sweeps More