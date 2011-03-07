B&C Beyond: March 7, 2011
Look Out for This
The 4A's hosts its annual conference, the aptly titled Transformation 2011, in the Texas capital, featuring a panel of TV programmers on Wednesday.
Click here for the full schedule.
B&C ON TWITTER
Screengrab
The National Hockey League is counting on a bit more teamwork as it rolls out the promotional campaign for this spring's Stanley Cup playoffs. NBC and Versus, which carry playoff hockey, are joining forces to push the NHL's "History Will Be Made" message on-air, online, in store, in print and via mobile and social media beginning on March 13. More.
Click here to watch exclusive videos of the promos.
Conference
Fresh off last week's U.K. regulatory approval of News Corporation's bid for British pay TV platform BSkyB, News Corp. President and COO Chase Carey takes the stage as a keynote speaker at Deutsche Bank's 19th Annual Media & Telecom Conference March 7-9.
Click here for a full schedule and Webcast info.
From the Web
Fox Holds Station X-Factor Confab
Network quietly flies in affiliate promotion people from all over country; Simon Cowell is among the speakers. More.
View photos from recent industry
events, including the Trustees Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 83rd
Annual Academy Awards.
Click here to view the slideshow.
Copyrights and Wrongs
With online billed as the next big video delivery medium, Jennifer Elgin, an attorney with Wiley Rein in Washington, offers 10 tips to help distributors avoid getting sued by content owners and the ensuing "expensive 'game-ending' consequences."
Click here to read Elgin's full take.
Moonves: 'Men' Suspension A Financial Gain for CBS
Cost lower this season; longer term, 'we'll see' More
'Skins' Sponsers Lose More Weight
Red Bull and Clearasil both no-shows More
Sundance Doubles Down on Nonfiction Programming
Seven new and returning series on tap for 2011 More
Primetime Ratings: Oscar Ratings Down 12% on ABC
37.6 million total viewers for annual film industry kudosfest More
LIN Expects to Go Dark on Dish March 4
Dish says LIN will be doing the dropping if signals go dark More
BLOG: Alan Frank Held Up as Broadcasting's 'Gold' Standard
More
EXCLUSIVE: Nelson Taking Over for Murphy on 'Nate Berkus'
Nelson's credits include 'Rosie,' 'Chelsea Lately' More
Syndication Ratings: Watson Wins 'Jeopardy!' and Ratings
Rest of syndication down or flat in second full week of February sweeps More
