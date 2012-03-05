B&C BEYOND: MARCH 5, 2012



To help younger or unfamiliar viewers get caught up on the Ewing saga, TNT, which is premiering its "reimagined" series Dallas in June, recently begun a string of tweets several times a day with hashtag #DallasQuickie. Posted through the handle @Dallas_TNT, each tweet summarizes one of the 356 episodes of the original series in 140 characters-perfect for the youthful, short-attention-span crowd. TNT also launched a Facebook page that uses the new timeline feature to tell the Ewing family story from J.R.'s perspective.

MundoFox Secures First Affiliation Agreements

Fox International Channels and the RCN Television Group have secured initial affiliation agreements for MundoFox, the new Spanish-language broadcast network that will launch this fall. As of presstime, MundoFox has secured affiliates in 10 DMAs, with five of the markets ranked in the top 10 U.S. Hispanic markets.

Advanced Advertising

Feb. 29, 2012

New York's Roosevelt Hotel

Addressable Advertising Still Faces Hurdles

CPMs, sales marketplace, cooperation have to evolve, say panelists More

Comcast's Jenckes Sees Plenty of ITV Ad Opportunties

Exec also bullish on VOD mid-roll dynamic ad insertion More

Panel: Shifts at Canoe Won't Slow ITV Growth

Company's attempts to "reinvent" wheel caused logjam behind it; industry can now move forward More

Operators, Advertisers and Programmers See Potential in Dynamic Ads

Comcast activates VOD ad insertion in 17 million homes and counting More

Liz Huszarik Promoted to Executive VP, Media Research, at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Will co-manage media insights team with division head Bruce K. Rosenblum More

Syndie Magzine Shows All Hit or Remain at Season Highs in Wake of Whitney Houston's Death, Grammy Awards

Entertainment Tonight leads the pack with its best ratings in two years More