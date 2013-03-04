B&C BEYOND: MARCH 4, 2013











































Click here for more information about SXSW 2013.



Below is a list of speakers confirmed for Deutsche Bank's 2013 dbAccess Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (all times ET):





Neil Smit, president &

CEO, Comcast Cable and executive VP, Comcast Corp.

March 4, 8:40 a.m.



Jeff Bewkes, chairman

& CEO Time Warner Inc.

March 4, 11:30 a.m.



Phillipe Dauman,

president & CEO, Viacom

March 4, 12:45 p.m.



Leslie Moonves,

president & CEO, CBS Corp.

March 4, 6:30 p.m.



Greg Maffei,

president & CEO, Liberty Media

March 5, 7:50 a.m.



David Zaslav,

president & CEO, Discovery Communications

March 5, 9:30 a.m.



Ken Lowe, chairman,

president & CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive

March 5, 11:10 a.m.



Rob Marcus, president

& COO, Time Warner Cable

March 5, 10:20 a.m.



Patrick T. Doyle,

executive VP & CFO, DirecTV

March 6, 8:40 a.m.







As part of its 30th annual PaleyFest, the Paley Center for Media is giving TV fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the stars and creative teams behind popular series such as freshman series Revolution and Arrow as well as returning favorites Community and New Girl. PaleyFest 2013, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., through March 15, is again partnering with Livestream to stream panels in real time and with Hulu to provide sessions and short-form clips on demand the day after the festival ends.





Click here for a full schedule.



Smarter Spots, Bigger Revenue

Rentrak, Dish execs share pointers on better addressing consumer, and marketer, needs



Agencies Can't Wait for Multiplatform Measurement

Zenith's Nitti says consumers are ahead of industry's ability to monitor



Digital Ad Business Won't 'Cannibalize' TV Business

Universal McCann's Benowitz argues that each benefits the other



AT&T AdWorks Drove Fox College Football With Interactive Campaign

Campaign, sweepstakes boosted awareness for networks' early-season schedule



Execs Say Better Measurement Top Pick for Development

Panelists urge versatility during session at Advanced Advertising confab



Dish Exec: Hopper Not Affecting Our Clients

Panelists offer best uses for addressable advertising at B&C/MCN event







Sinclair to Acquire Four Cox Stations

Group picks up outlets in El Paso, Reno and two other markets for $99 million as cornerstones of spinoff group Chesapeake TV, which is focused on small DMAs



WCAU Philly Helicopter Takes Off

NBC-owned station has its own chopper after exiting Local News Service







Nick Greenlights 'Dora the Explorer' Spinoff

Pickup is one of seven on Viacom network's 2013-14 upfront slate



CBS Wins February Sweeps In 18-49 for First Time Since 1998

Sinking NBC finishes in historic fifth place, behind Univision









Trifecta's 'OK! TV' a Firm Go for This Fall

Half-hour entertainment magazine is cleared in top three markets



Disney/ABC's 'Live!' Ties Season High With Next-Day Oscar Show

Beats Dr. Phil and Ellen among women 25-54 on Feb. 25