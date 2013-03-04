B&C BEYOND: MARCH 4, 2013
Below is a list of speakers confirmed for Deutsche Bank's 2013 dbAccess Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (all times ET):
Neil Smit, president &
CEO, Comcast Cable and executive VP, Comcast Corp.
March 4, 8:40 a.m.
Jeff Bewkes, chairman
& CEO Time Warner Inc.
March 4, 11:30 a.m.
Phillipe Dauman,
president & CEO, Viacom
March 4, 12:45 p.m.
Leslie Moonves,
president & CEO, CBS Corp.
March 4, 6:30 p.m.
Greg Maffei,
president & CEO, Liberty Media
March 5, 7:50 a.m.
David Zaslav,
president & CEO, Discovery Communications
March 5, 9:30 a.m.
Ken Lowe, chairman,
president & CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive
March 5, 11:10 a.m.
Rob Marcus, president
& COO, Time Warner Cable
March 5, 10:20 a.m.
Patrick T. Doyle,
executive VP & CFO, DirecTV
March 6, 8:40 a.m.
As part of its 30th annual PaleyFest, the Paley Center for Media is giving TV fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the stars and creative teams behind popular series such as freshman series Revolution and Arrow as well as returning favorites Community and New Girl. PaleyFest 2013, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., through March 15, is again partnering with Livestream to stream panels in real time and with Hulu to provide sessions and short-form clips on demand the day after the festival ends.
ADVANCED ADVERTISING
View photos from B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising event, held on Feb. 27 at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.
Smarter Spots, Bigger Revenue
Rentrak, Dish execs share pointers on better addressing consumer, and marketer, needs More
Agencies Can't Wait for Multiplatform Measurement
Zenith's Nitti says consumers are ahead of industry's ability to monitor More
Digital Ad Business Won't 'Cannibalize' TV Business
Universal McCann's Benowitz argues that each benefits the other More
AT&T AdWorks Drove Fox College Football With Interactive Campaign
Campaign, sweepstakes boosted awareness for networks' early-season schedule More
Execs Say Better Measurement Top Pick for Development
Panelists urge versatility during session at Advanced Advertising confab More
Dish Exec: Hopper Not Affecting Our Clients
Panelists offer best uses for addressable advertising at B&C/MCN event More
Sinclair to Acquire Four Cox Stations
Group picks up outlets in El Paso, Reno and two other markets for $99 million as cornerstones of spinoff group Chesapeake TV, which is focused on small DMAs More
WCAU Philly Helicopter Takes Off
NBC-owned station has its own chopper after exiting Local News Service More
Nick Greenlights 'Dora the Explorer' Spinoff
Pickup is one of seven on Viacom network's 2013-14 upfront slate More
CBS Wins February Sweeps In 18-49 for First Time Since 1998
Sinking NBC finishes in historic fifth place, behind Univision More
Trifecta's 'OK! TV' a Firm Go for This Fall
Half-hour entertainment magazine is cleared in top three markets More
Disney/ABC's 'Live!' Ties Season High With Next-Day Oscar Show
Beats Dr. Phil and Ellen among women 25-54 on Feb. 25 More
