B&C BEYOND: MARCH 26, 2012

Verizon Takes Role At TCM Film Festival

Verizon has signed on as a sponsor of Turner Classic movies' Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, running April 12-15. TCm does not air commercials, but Verizon will get a fair amount of marketing spotlight for its FioS service at the event.

'GMA's Sam Champion to Star in Litton's 'Sea Rescue'

New weekend half-hour to premiere on ABC stations April 7 More

As February Sweeps Fades, Slump Rolls In

Big Bang, leading syndication, is one of few shows to gain More



NHL Hopes Its Cup Runneth Over

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are coming up, and the National Hockey League is using the history-filled event as the basis of a marketing campaign aimed at luring both avid and casual fans to the game. As chief operating officer, John Collins' responsibilities include marketing and media for the NHL, which has been riding a successful fiveyear wave that has seen national revenue jump 150% and total revenue rise 40%. Collins spoke with B&C business editor Jon Lafayette about the league's marketing plans and TV's role in them, especially now that, thanks to a deal with NBCUniversal, all playoff games will be on national TV.

New C-SPAN Leaders Move Mission Forward

Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, who on April 1 will be the new co-CEOs of C-SPAN, spoke with B&C Washington bureau chief John Eggerton about the future of the cable industrycreated window on Washington's political sausage factory.

Lamb: Staying On, But Leaving Helm in Good Hands

Founding CEO Brian Lamb is stepping down from day-to-day operations at C-SPAN, the public affairs network he helped build into a national institution. He will remain executive chairman of the board and continue his weekly interview show, Q&A, but the channel is "somebody else's baby" now, he says.

