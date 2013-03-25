B&C BEYOND: MARCH 25, 2013



Look Out for This

What: Participant Media upfront presentation

When: Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Museum of Arts and Design, New York

What: FX Networks upfront presentation

When: Thursday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Cipriani, New York



From the Web

Wall Street Concerns Mount Over Weaker Advertising Outlook

Television company stocks have been on the rise, even though Wall Street does not like what it's hearing from Madison Avenue. A new report from Credit Suisse analyst Michael Senno sees slowing advertising growth that lags overall post-recession economic gains. He sees only modest ad increases this year, including low single-digit gains in the upfront for both broadcast and cable

More

Jimmy Kimmel on His Ratings, Where He Would Like Leno to Go (Not What You Think)-and the One Area Where He's Actually on Jay's Side

As speculation about NBC's succession plans for The Tonight Show heated up last week amid a stronger-than-expected demo performance by Jimmy Kimmel Live! since its historic move to 11:35 p.m., B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego talked with Jimmy Kimmel on Friday about his impact on the competition; the reason ABC won't be sending him any emails suggesting he go easy on them; and one area where he's actually on Jay Leno's side. More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as the Disney Kids and NBC News Group upfronts and the wrap party for NBC's The Office...

Click here to view more photos.



Mr. Kent's Super Moves

Ten years into his job as Turner chairman and CEO, Phil Kent reveals how he is transforming his outfit, details the performance of his new CNN guru Jeff Zucker and assesses the industry's biggest threats

Click here to read the full story.



NEXT TV SUMMIT



View photos from the Next TV Summit, in partnership with B&C/Multichannel News, held on March 21 at the Sentry Center Midtown East in New York.

Click here to view the photos.



Nat Geo Building Interactivity Within Original Content

Network president seeks to develop 'lean-in' programming to enhance viewer experience More

It's Not Social TV, It's Just TV

Facebook, Twitter campaigns a given nowadays for TV marketers and programmers More

NBC's Schiller: Audience Loyalty More Important Than High Traffic

Says move away from portal system it had with Microsoft is a 'long-term proposition' More

Facebook Exec Gives TV 'B+' on Tapping Potential of Platform

Brands' marketing getting better but room to grow More

Networks Find Friends on Digital Playground

Panelists: online video, traditional television can coexist nicely More

Sarandos Says Netflix Knew 'House of Cards' Was a Hit in Week One

Content chief also rips traditional TV for ‘becoming a b-to-b business,' touts consumer focus, data mining and programming exclusives More

Fox Social Media Strategy Focused on Engagement

Digital chief says net is "viewer-centric" More

Fight International Piracy With More Content, Panel Says

More compelling content on more devices will beat back pirates More

Monetization Still a 'Train Wreck,' But Shows Signs of Clearing

Panelists predict device fragmentation will continue, stress understanding consumer habit More

Intel Media Trialing Broadband Video Service in Employee Homes

GM Free: test of service, featuring thematic bundles, underway in three West Coast markets More

EPIX Chief Greenberg Implores TV Industry to 'Get Back Into the Disruption Business'

Cable vet calls on community to return to its roots of 'breaking the rules' to avoid fate of music industry More