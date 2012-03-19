B&C BEYOND: MARCH 19, 2012
Watch Out for This
ATAS' "An Evening With Homeland"
Screengrab
In an effort to be more transparent with its viewers and advertisers, Viacom-parent to networks including MTV, VH1, BET, Nickelodeon and Logo-launched its own blog last week. The company-run blog will give readers an inside look into the inner workings of the business through features like employee spotlights, research data, a glimpse behind the scenes of its networks' programming, a constantly updated feed drawing from the top 100 Twitter accounts associated with Viacom, and, potentially, breaking news items.
Kathy Samuels Named Coexecutive producer of Disney/ABC Television's 'Katie'
Will join Jeff Zucker at the helm of new talk show to premiere Sept. 10 More
Alex Duda Named Exec Producer of NBCU's 'Steve Harvey'
Talker to be shot at WMAQ Chicago's new HD production facilities More
ABC Family Acquires 'The Hunger Games'
Deal comes in advance of film's highly anticipated March 23 release More
History Greenlights First Scripted Drama Series
MGM Studios-produced Vikings gets nine-episode order More
LIN Says It Produced 1,350 More Local Hours in 2011
Group launched bunch of local lifestyle shows last year, but net revenue in Q4 was down 8% due to weak political advertising More
Tony Cassara Resigns as Young Broadcasting CEO
Board searching for new chief exec; Deb McDermott stays on as president More
Media Buyer & Planner Spotlight
Keeping Eye on Research Powers Comcast Sports Sales
Ray Warren, chief revenue officer of Comcast SportsNet, spent 23 years on the media advertising sales side-15 of those at Raycom Sports, where he rose to president and CEO, and eight at ABC, where he finished his stint there as VP, director of sales-followed by five years on the buying side in stints as president of Carat USA and managing director of OMD.
Warren spoke with B&C contributing editor John Consoli about some of the programs he has implemented and potential synergy with new NBCUniversal siblings NBC Sports Network, NBC and the Golf Channel.
Click here to read the full interview.
