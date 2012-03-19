B&C BEYOND: MARCH 19, 2012



Watch Out for This

ATAS' "An Evening With Homeland"







Screengrab

In an effort to be more transparent with its viewers and advertisers, Viacom-parent to networks including MTV, VH1, BET, Nickelodeon and Logo-launched its own blog last week. The company-run blog will give readers an inside look into the inner workings of the business through features like employee spotlights, research data, a glimpse behind the scenes of its networks' programming, a constantly updated feed drawing from the top 100 Twitter accounts associated with Viacom, and, potentially, breaking news items.

Click here to visit the blog.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos of recent industry events such as Disney Channels Worldwide upfront and the HRTS Cable Programming Summit...

Click here to see more.

Kathy Samuels Named Coexecutive producer of Disney/ABC Television's 'Katie'

Will join Jeff Zucker at the helm of new talk show to premiere Sept. 10 More

Alex Duda Named Exec Producer of NBCU's 'Steve Harvey'

Talker to be shot at WMAQ Chicago's new HD production facilities More

ABC Family Acquires 'The Hunger Games'

Deal comes in advance of film's highly anticipated March 23 release More

History Greenlights First Scripted Drama Series

MGM Studios-produced Vikings gets nine-episode order More



LIN Says It Produced 1,350 More Local Hours in 2011

Group launched bunch of local lifestyle shows last year, but net revenue in Q4 was down 8% due to weak political advertising More

Tony Cassara Resigns as Young Broadcasting CEO

Board searching for new chief exec; Deb McDermott stays on as president More



Media Buyer & Planner Spotlight

Keeping Eye on Research Powers Comcast Sports Sales

Ray Warren, chief revenue officer of Comcast SportsNet, spent 23 years on the media advertising sales side-15 of those at Raycom Sports, where he rose to president and CEO, and eight at ABC, where he finished his stint there as VP, director of sales-followed by five years on the buying side in stints as president of Carat USA and managing director of OMD.

Warren spoke with B&C contributing editor John Consoli about some of the programs he has implemented and potential synergy with new NBCUniversal siblings NBC Sports Network, NBC and the Golf Channel.

Click here to read the full interview.