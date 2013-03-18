B&C BEYOND: MARCH 18, 2013



Don't Miss This

Click here to register and for a full schedule of B&C/Multichannel News' Next TV Summit

Don't Miss This

Click here to register for Multichannel News' 2013 Wonder Women event



The Screengrab

B&C's "Monetizing Multiplatform Delivery" webinar on March 19 at 11 a.m. ET will look at the next generation of multiplatform technologies that will help find new ways to monetize content, reduce the costs of delivery and more. Join B&C contributing tech editor George Winslow as he moderates a discussion with Comcast Cable's Matthew Strauss, Adobe Video Solutions' Noah Levine and Turner Broadcasting's Jeremy Legg.

Click here to register.



From the Web

Tapper Takes 'The Lead' Of New CNN Show



Unlike at ABC News, where Jake Tapper covered the White House beat for four years, his new CNN program The Lead, premiering March 18 at 4 p.m., will be broader than just politics. Each broadcast will be divided into sections: "World Lead," "National Lead," "Sports Lead," "Money Lead," "Pop Lead," "Politics Lead," and "Buried Lead," which will cover other interesting non-lead stories. Though The Lead debuts at 4 p.m., the show may get a promotion to a higher-profile time slot as new CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker continues tinkering with CNN's primetime lineup.

More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as the Fox Sports Media Group upfront and SXSW 2013...

Click here to view more photos.



Disney Jr. to Be Nielsen-Rated Starting April 1

Upfront sees Disney XD add Hulk, Avengers series to Marvel programming block More

NBC Orders Culinary Competition Show With Adam Richman

Electus' Food Fighters to pit amateur cooks against professional chefs More





Warner Bros.' 'Ellen' Renewed Through 2016-17

Show to remain NBC stations' "crown jewel" of daytime More

February Flops for Most Series

Two Steve Harvey shows -- Steve Harvey and Family Feud -- stand out in ratings More