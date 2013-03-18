B&C BEYOND: MARCH 18, 2013
B&C's "Monetizing Multiplatform Delivery" webinar on March 19 at 11 a.m. ET will look at the next generation of multiplatform technologies that will help find new ways to monetize content, reduce the costs of delivery and more. Join B&C contributing tech editor George Winslow as he moderates a discussion with Comcast Cable's Matthew Strauss, Adobe Video Solutions' Noah Levine and Turner Broadcasting's Jeremy Legg.
Tapper Takes 'The Lead' Of New CNN Show
Unlike at ABC News, where Jake Tapper covered the White House beat for four years, his new CNN program The Lead, premiering March 18 at 4 p.m., will be broader than just politics. Each broadcast will be divided into sections: "World Lead," "National Lead," "Sports Lead," "Money Lead," "Pop Lead," "Politics Lead," and "Buried Lead," which will cover other interesting non-lead stories. Though The Lead debuts at 4 p.m., the show may get a promotion to a higher-profile time slot as new CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker continues tinkering with CNN's primetime lineup.
Disney Jr. to Be Nielsen-Rated Starting April 1
NBC Orders Culinary Competition Show With Adam Richman
Warner Bros.' 'Ellen' Renewed Through 2016-17
February Flops for Most Series
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.