B&C BEYOND: MARCH 14, 2011

March Madness tips off this week, and for the first time all games will be shown in their entirety on four networks -- CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As part of the field's expansion to 68 teams, the Medness begins two days earlier, leading Turner Sports and the NCAA to dub March 14 National Bracket Day. To remind basketball fans to make their picks, the Turner networks have been running bracket-themed spots featuring their talent like Piers Morgan and Ice Cube.

New Sponsorships Raise Farmers' Profile

Farmers Insurance's new ads, featuring actor J.K. Simmons as an instructor teaching agents at the University of Farmers how to deal with improbable damages, have been popping up in high-profile programming. Kevin Kelso, executive VP and CMO, spoke with B&C Business Editor Jon lafayette about Farmers' new approach.

Sapan Named CEO of New AMC Networks

Cablevision plans to spin off programming unit in mid-2011. More.

NCC Gets Cable, Satellite, Telco Spots To Play Nice

New I+ service provides better market coverage for advertisers. More.



Kevin Frazier To Join Lara Spencer As Coanchor of CTD's The Insider

Insider's Chris Jacobs heads to ET as a correspondent. More

Sheen Coverage Sends Ratings For Syndie Mags Flying

All shows improved except Insider, which held steady. More



