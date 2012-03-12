B&C BEYOND: MARCH 12, 2012

Multichannel News' 2012 Wonder Women

Hilton Hotel New York

Tuesday, March 13

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Multichannel News, in association with WICT New York, holds its 2012 Wonder Women luncheon, cohosted by MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, ESPN's Sage Steele and Investigation Discovery's Paula Zahn. The annual event honors 12 women in cable TV who have proven to be leaders in the industry.

Click here for more information and to register.

AMC Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Call

Tuesday, March 15

10 a.m. ET

AMC Networks announces its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2011, and with The Walking Dead's ratings success, investors will expect good news.



Click here to access the Webcast.



Screengrab

VH1 is going to make an offer you can't refuse-in the form of a live streaming online video chat with Mob Wives cast members and an interactive Q&A with fans. The 30-minute Web show, premiering March 12 at 3 p.m. ET on VH1.com, will this week feature cast member Renee Graziano and be hosted by TVGuide.com's Lindsay Silberman. The series will begin with a recap of the latest Mob Wives episode followed by opening the floor to daring fans who want to ask Graziano questions face-to-face (virtually via Webcam, of course). VH1's online social widget offers a little more anonymity, with a text-based chat simultaneously posting user comments to their respective Facebook or Twitter accounts. The show, which will also be available on demand on the Website, is the first in a livestream event series initiative entitled "Face to Face With...," which VH1 plans to offer for upcoming episodes of Mob Wives and Basketball Wives.

Click here to visit the VH1 Website.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.



View photos from recent industry events such as PaleyFest 2012 and the Golden Mike Awards...

Click here to see more.

Warner Bros. Clears 'The Middle' in 92% of U.S.

Off-network show also sold to ABC Family in shared cable deal More

Fox's KTTV Los Angeles to Test 'TMZ' Spinoff Starting Today

TMZ Live will air as a one-hour strip at 3 p.m. More

Super Tuesday Draws 5.7 Million Viewers on Cable

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC coverage of GOP primaries voting is most-watched this cycle, though it does not top contested 2008 primary night More

Fox Cancels 'Terra Nova'

Studio is shopping time-traveling series to other networks More



Media Buyer & Planner Spotlight



Keys to Marketing in the USA, Today

A year ago, Maryam Banikarim took on the newly created position of chief marketing officer at Gannett. Banikarim spoke with B&C contributing editor John Consoli about Gannett from a marketing perspective.

Click here to read the full interview.