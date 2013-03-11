B&C BEYOND: MARCH 11, 2013
A&E is giving viewers a private tour of Bates Motel -- the upcoming Psycho prequel premieres on March 18 at 10 p.m. -- via a website that allows users to virtually check in to each of the 12 rooms through Facebook or Twitter. Each room offers a preview clip from Bates Motel. Visitors who wish to enter the motel's front office at the tour's end will receive an access code into Norman Bates' phone, unlocking an extended show preview.
Fox Isn't Shy About Challenging ESPN
News Corp. Coo Chase Carey said during last week's Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom conference that Fox is not trying to "beat ESPN" with its new national cable sports network. But when Fox sports executives were pressed during the March 5 announcement of Fox sports 1, they didn't exactly back down either. More
Research Helps Marketers Make Millennial Connections
To reach young consumers, Pepsi relies on MTV insights for summer program
ESPN Keeping Eye on the Ball, Not the Game Behind It
Ad sales chief Ed Erhardt on why he's not worried about Fox and other competitors
Big Voice for Small Operators
TLC's 'What Not to Wear' to End After 10 Seasons
Makeover series' final run premieres on Fridays in July More
CMT Launching News and Docs Division
Cabler greenlights four new reality series in upfront slate
More
'Anderson Live's Terence Noonan, MSNBC's Meghan Schaefer Spielberg Named Exec Producers of Warner Bros.' 'Bethenny'
Ellen EPs to serve in consulting role on upcoming talk show More
Carsey-Werner to Remaster Six Veteran Sitcoms in Hi-Def
HD versions to premiere in domestic and international syndication this fall More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.