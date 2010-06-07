B&C BEYOND: JUNE 7, 2010

IRWIN GOTLIEB JOINS ONSCREEN SUMMIT LINEUP

GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb has been named a keynote speaker for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event, presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.

.

.

NOT CONTAINING THEIR 'GLEE'

In a candid conversation, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen of 20th Century Fox Television, spoke with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego about how they're defending against Glee becoming a one-season-wonder, why Chernin will probably return to a role as corporate czar, what Ryan Murphy and Simon Cowell may be plotting--and in the complete version available online, whether NBC can turn things around, and which companies 20th is thinking about acquiring to beef up its reality business.

EMMYS' 'PURITY OF NON-FICTION': Q&A WITH ATAS' JOHN LEVERENCE

John Leverence, senior VP of awards at the Academy of

Television Arts

& Sciences, sees a wide-open field for many of this year's Primetime

Emmys

races. The awards show, which will be broadcast live Aug. 29 on NBC on

both the

East and West coasts, also will have a few new guidelines. Leverence

talks to

B&C

Programming Editor Marisa Guthrie about how the new rules could affect

the

competition in all genres of TV -- and in this expanded online version, whether the Academy will expand the series

competition to more than six nominees and how Jimmy Fallon will do as host.

.

Major LeagueSoccer and Versus in Early Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Major League Soccer could be eyeing a move to

Versus, as the two sides have begun very early discussions, according to

multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting. More

Herb Scannell toHead BBC Worldwide America

Former

Viacom exec succeeds Garth Ancier as head of company's U.S. operations.More

Frances Berwick Upped at Bravo

Network EVP/GM named president of Bravo Media, reporting to NBC

Universal's Lauren Zalaznick. More

THE COMMISH TALKS TV: Q&A WITH

NHL'S GARY BETTMAN

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

answered a couple of questions about television between periods of a

Stanley Cup Finals game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the

Philadelphia Flyers. He talked with B&C's Jon Lafayette about the

Comcast-NBC Universal merger, the league's upcoming rights negotiations

and why hockey is a national sport.