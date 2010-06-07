B&C BEYOND: JUNE 7, 2010
By BCST Staff
IRWIN GOTLIEB JOINS ONSCREEN SUMMIT LINEUP
GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb has been named a keynote speaker for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New York City. The full-day event, presented for the third year by B&C and Multichannel News, is slated for Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.
NOT CONTAINING THEIR 'GLEE'
In a candid conversation, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen of 20th Century Fox Television, spoke with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego about how they're defending against Glee becoming a one-season-wonder, why Chernin will probably return to a role as corporate czar, what Ryan Murphy and Simon Cowell may be plotting--and in the complete version available online, whether NBC can turn things around, and which companies 20th is thinking about acquiring to beef up its reality business. Click here for more.
EMMYS' 'PURITY OF NON-FICTION': Q&A WITH ATAS' JOHN LEVERENCE
John Leverence, senior VP of awards at the Academy of
Television Arts
& Sciences, sees a wide-open field for many of this year's Primetime
Emmys
races. The awards show, which will be broadcast live Aug. 29 on NBC on
both the
East and West coasts, also will have a few new guidelines. Leverence
talks to
B&C
Programming Editor Marisa Guthrie about how the new rules could affect
the
competition in all genres of TV -- and in this expanded online version, whether the Academy will expand the series
competition to more than six nominees and how Jimmy Fallon will do as host.
Major LeagueSoccer and Versus in Early Talks
EXCLUSIVE: Major League Soccer could be eyeing a move to
Versus, as the two sides have begun very early discussions, according to
multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting. More
Herb Scannell toHead BBC Worldwide America
Former
Viacom exec succeeds Garth Ancier as head of company's U.S. operations.More
Frances Berwick Upped at Bravo
Network EVP/GM named president of Bravo Media, reporting to NBC
Universal's Lauren Zalaznick. More
THE COMMISH TALKS TV: Q&A WITH
NHL'S GARY BETTMAN
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman
answered a couple of questions about television between periods of a
Stanley Cup Finals game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the
Philadelphia Flyers. He talked with B&C's Jon Lafayette about the
Comcast-NBC Universal merger, the league's upcoming rights negotiations
