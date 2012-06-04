B&C BEYOND: JUNE 4, 2012

Screengrab





Before Neil Patrick Harris dusts off his jacket and bow tie to return as host of the 66th Annual Tony Awards, June 10 at 10 p.m. on CBS, the Tonys and GoldDerby.com have partnered for The Tony Awards: Predict-the-Winners Facebook Game, which allows Broadway fans, via Facebook, to predict this year's winners and answer multiple-choice questions about the telecast, such as "How many winners will thank their mothers in their acceptance speeches?" Participants are competing for a chance to win tickets to next year's show, as well as autographed memorabilia. For those keeping score, the app lets viewers compare their selections with friends and industry experts.

Click here to get the app.

