B&C BEYOND: JUNE 3, 2013
What: Nielsen has gathered a supersized list of names for its three-day event, Consumer 360, which will examine the U.S. consumer landscape. After an opening keynote from Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, CBS Corp.'s Leslie Moonves sits down with the Paley Center's Pat Mitchell, while ABC's Charles Kennedy chats with Comcast Cable's Matt Strauss to discuss one of the industry's hot topics in video viewer measurement.
When: Monday-Wednesday, June 3-5
Where: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Ariz.
Dauman: Measurement Will Drive TV Everywhere
Viacom chief says prospects for reliable measurement are 'visible' More
Roku Lands $60 Million in Additional Financing
Hearst and Fidelity lead fresh round that extends Internet set-top manufacturer's funding total to $140 million More
Nexstar Rebrands Recently Acquired WPTY Memphis
Plays up 'Local' ties following buy of a dozen Newport TV stations, as joint facility opens for WPTY, WLMT and WJKT Jackson (Tenn.) More
Michael Nurse Named GM of WKBW Buffalo
Longtime station manager promoted by Granite Broadcasting to succeed the retiring Bill Ransom More
