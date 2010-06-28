B&C BEYOND: JUNE 28, 2010

SHONDA RHIMES JOINS B&C's "WOMEN OF HOLLYWOOD"

Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice and executive producer of ABC's upcoming Off the Map, has been named a speaker at B&C's "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood." She joins previously announced speakers CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and WME agent Nancy Josephson in the "Powerhouses of Primetime" roundtable discussion.

Shonda Rhimes"Shonda Rhimes"As previously announced, Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, will provide the event's featured keynote Q&A.

Clickhere for the full announcement and to registerfor the event.

.

FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Connected Devices: Boon for Cable?

Cable operators have generally considered "connected devices," including broadband-enabled set-tops, Blu-ray Disc players and TVs that can seamlessly bring Internet content to the living-room TV, with trepidation. They fear that such devices, which already offer access to online movie services from Netflix, Amazon and others, will damage their existing video-on-demand businesses and lead to eventual "cord-cutting"-subscribers dropping their pay-TV subscriptions and relying solely on broadband video delivered "over-the-top" to the set.

But announcements made last week by two technology firms with close ties to the cable industry may signal a shift in cable's thinking.

Click here to read the full article with Web-only material.



ExecutiveShake-up at Showtime

David Nevins, who is departing as president

of Imagine TV, will replace Bob Greenblatt as the top programmer at the

cable network.More.

CNNSigns Up Eliot Spitzer, Kathleen Parker for 8 p.m.

Disgraced

former New York governor and the conservative columnist will co-host a

roundtable show this fall, replacing Campbell Brown. More.