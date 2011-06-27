B&C BEYOND: JUNE 27, 2011

Screengrab

Roll It: Get ready for the return of the widow Botwin by watching "The Story of Weeds," Showtime's JibJab-style animated recap of the first six seasons' high points (pun intended).

Countdown with Keith Olbermann is off and running on Current TV and not surprisingly, it's looking a lot like the attention-grabbing show he had on MSNBC.



'Countdown' Premiere Tops CNN in Key Demo

Olbermann's return draws 179,000 adults 25-54 to Current TV More

BLOG: Meet the New 'Countdown,' Same as the Old 'Countdown'



Bounce TV Gets Ad Sales Help

Marathon Ventures and Ace Media tapped by African-American-focused network More

Record Political Ad Revenue Seen in 2012

New report from Moody's says TV stations in key states will benefit from Obama re-election bid, local races More

WSBK Boston Partners With MyNet

Opportunity develops in DMA No. 7 for CBS-owned indie after WBIN proclaims independence More

NBC Owned Stations Partner With NECN on Sales

Corporate siblings under Comcast, NBC Stations get foothold in New England and cable channel expands national ad reach More





Father Figure Gets New Talk Show

Father Albert Cutie spoke with B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak about his talk show Father Albert and priesthood.



Click here to read the full interview.

Dr. Oz Is Big Winner at Daytime Emmys

Wins best talk-show host, best informative talk show awards More

'Dr. Phil' Is Top Talker for Second Week in Row

Judge Judy solidifies overall syndie lead More