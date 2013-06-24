B&C BEYOND: JUNE 24, 2013
Go to This
Click here to register for B&C, Multichannel News and TWICE's 2nd Screen Summit June 22 at the Chelsea Clearview Cinemas in New York.
BC Review
Click here to read the BC Review of Under the Dome
Click here to read the BC Review of Ray Donovan
Big Four Nets Comment on FCC Indecency Policy
Fox to FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz
Also says it should immediately dismiss all pending complaints given Supreme Court decision on lack of notice More
ABC to FCC: Revamp Arbitrary, Inconsistent Indecency Policy
But also says it questions whether any policy can be constitutional More
NBC: FCC Needs to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking
Needs to decide both how, and whether, to proceed More
CBS: FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy
Says that fleeting nudity, like fleeting profanity, should not be actionable More
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
View photos from industry events like the Brand Builders event, hosted by PromaxBDA, B&C and Multichannel News, and Paley Center's "An Evening With Downton Abbey"...
Click here to view more photos.
Sports Business and Technology Summit
View photos from B&C, Multichannel News, and TV Technology's Sports Business and Technology Summit, held on June 19 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.
Click here to view more photos.
Click here to check out last year's Next Wave leaders.
Sports Business and Technology Summit
Sports Programming Scores With Advertisers
Live sports, digital offerings draw big audiences and engaged viewers, say ad execs More
ESPN Chief Skipper Says World Cup Will 'Dominate'
Massive 190,000-square-foot studio simply how ESPN 'rolls' More
Lazarus: TV Everywhere Protects Pay TV Ecosystem
NBC Sports Group chief says NBCSN is 'two years into a five-year process' More
Freer: If It's Must-Have, It Can't Cost Too Much
Fox Sports Media Group copresident argues sports is actually 'undervalued' More
MLB's Bowman 'Sanguine' About Aggregated TV Future
OTTs, RSNs and MSOs 'will figure this out,' baseball's digital centerfielder predicts More
Panelists Say Sports on TV Is Worth Every Penny
YES CEO declares 'it's the product that makes you keep cable' More
CBS' McManus: Fox Sports 1 Not Altering Our Strategy
Chairman leaves door open for possible future partnerships between CBS Sports Net and competitors More
ABC News Names Terry Moran London-Based Anchor
Dan Abrams to replace him as coanchor of NightlineMore
Netflix Renews Hemlock Grove for Second Season
Chic Eglee joins as executive producer and showrunner More
Jack Sander to Take Over Several Gannett-Serviced Stations
Post-acquisition, former Belo executive to own station licenses in markets where Gannett also owns, including Phoenix and St. Louis More
Idaho Broadcast Partners Acquires Two Stations
Subsidiary of James Rogers' Intermountain West Communications agrees to sell KPVI Pocatello and KXTF Twin Falls for $1 million More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.