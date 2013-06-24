B&C BEYOND: JUNE 24, 2013

Go to This

Big Four Nets Comment on FCC Indecency Policy

Fox to FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz

Also says it should immediately dismiss all pending complaints given Supreme Court decision on lack of notice More

ABC to FCC: Revamp Arbitrary, Inconsistent Indecency Policy

But also says it questions whether any policy can be constitutional More

NBC: FCC Needs to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking

Needs to decide both how, and whether, to proceed More

CBS: FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy

Says that fleeting nudity, like fleeting profanity, should not be actionable More

Sports Programming Scores With Advertisers

Live sports, digital offerings draw big audiences and engaged viewers, say ad execs More

ESPN Chief Skipper Says World Cup Will 'Dominate'

Massive 190,000-square-foot studio simply how ESPN 'rolls' More

Lazarus: TV Everywhere Protects Pay TV Ecosystem

NBC Sports Group chief says NBCSN is 'two years into a five-year process' More

Freer: If It's Must-Have, It Can't Cost Too Much

Fox Sports Media Group copresident argues sports is actually 'undervalued' More

MLB's Bowman 'Sanguine' About Aggregated TV Future

OTTs, RSNs and MSOs 'will figure this out,' baseball's digital centerfielder predicts More

Panelists Say Sports on TV Is Worth Every Penny

YES CEO declares 'it's the product that makes you keep cable' More

CBS' McManus: Fox Sports 1 Not Altering Our Strategy

Chairman leaves door open for possible future partnerships between CBS Sports Net and competitors More

ABC News Names Terry Moran London-Based Anchor

Dan Abrams to replace him as coanchor of NightlineMore

Netflix Renews Hemlock Grove for Second Season

Chic Eglee joins as executive producer and showrunner More

Jack Sander to Take Over Several Gannett-Serviced Stations

Post-acquisition, former Belo executive to own station licenses in markets where Gannett also owns, including Phoenix and St. Louis More

Idaho Broadcast Partners Acquires Two Stations

Subsidiary of James Rogers' Intermountain West Communications agrees to sell KPVI Pocatello and KXTF Twin Falls for $1 million More