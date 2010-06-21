B&C BEYOND: JUNE 21, 2010

Tassler, Josephson Join B&C's "Women of Hollywood"

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and WME

agent Nancy Josephson have been named speakers at B&C's

inaugural

"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood." They join previously

announcedspeaker Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president,

Disney/AB

C Television Group.

The event is a one-of-a-kind, off-the-record, intimate

networking gathering of the women of the TV industry. It will be held

July 15

from 3-6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. Cocktails and

appetizers

will be served.

Click here for more info.

FOLLOW

B&C ON TWITTERClick

here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

In Run-up to Promax, PR Promotions Abound

Fox marketing exec Joe Earley has been promoted to president, marketing and communications, for Fox Broadcasting Co. Meanwhile, Paul McGuire jumps from The CW to senior VP, Worldwide Corporate Communications, Warner Bros. Entertainment, The CW's Paul Hewitt advances to succeed McGuire, and Warner Bros. Television Group restructures, naming Scott Rowe senior VP, worldwide communications, and Tammy Golihew senior VP, publicity.

LOCAL TV ACQUIRING WGNT NORFOLK FOR $16.5 MILLION

Finally, a station deal as Local seeks duopoly by taking CW outlet off CBS' hands. More.

BROADCASTERS BULLISH on RETRANS AT SNL KAGAN CONFERENCE

But Fisher Communications chief Colleen Brown says that working with the networks on retrans has been a disaster. More.

Sony Renews 'Oz' in Top Four Markets

Sony renewed Dr. Oz, this year's rookie talk hit, through the 2013-14 TV season in the country's top four markets. Fox renewed the show on WNYW New York and WFLD Chicago, and grabbed the show from CBS-owned KYW for its WTXF Philadelphia for a 2011 start. In a surprise bid, KABC stole the show from Fox's KTTV Los Angeles. More.

Terry Murphy Named Sole EP of 'Nate Berkus'

Terry Murphy has been promoted to executive producer of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show, while Zev Shalev has decided to transition to a development role and become an executive consultant. Previously, the two were co-executive producers. More.

Big Bucks for Oprah Sendoff

CTD says it's getting "record dollars" for star's final syndicated shows in upfront. More.

NBCU 's ‘Healthy Week' to Generate $10-$15 Million in Ad Revenues

Cross-platform event kicks off June 20, with U.S. Open golf coverage, new portal www.HealthyatNBCU.com and General Mills as lead sponsor. More.