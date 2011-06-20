B&C BEYOND: JUNE 20, 2011

Screengrab

MLB.com last week launched its first-ever ‘Midsummer Classics' Bracket Tournament, giving fans the opportunity to select the all-time greatest play of the past 81 American League-National League matchups, from a pool of 16 highlights.

One Best Buy Visit Shows 3D's Struggle

Speaking at a recent industry conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger said at this point it is "way too early to write 3D's epitaph." Iger was referring to the film industry, not television, but many continue to question how significant a player 3D is going to be in the TV biz.

Join moderator Todd Spangler, Multichannel News technology editor, for the free webinar "Building the Next-Gen Internet: How to Manage the Move to IPv6" and learn from top executives at Comcast, Cox Communications, Cisco and the American Registry for Internet Numbers what the transition from the depleted IPv4 Internet address pool to IPv6 will mean for service providers, content producers and distributors, and device makers

View photos from recent industry events including the Mirro Awards and the 65th Annual Tony Awards...

View photos from The Cable Show, which took place June 14-16 at McCormick Place in Chicago...

Belo Is Short for Belocal

Peter Diaz, president, media operations, Belo Corp. spoke with B&C deputy editor Michael Malone about what it means to "be local."

McGraw-Hill Puts Stations on Block

Group says four ABC affiliates, including KMGH Denver and KGTV San Diego, "should be attractive to strategic and financial buyers"

KSL Salt Lake City Rebuffs 'Playboy Club'

Affiliate station owned by religious group says its brand is incompatible with bunny icon, won't air new fall show

In Winfrey's Wake, 'Dr. Phil' Takes Top TalkSpot

Oprah drops to third place in weekly ratings

FX Nabs 'Super 8'

Box-office surprise is latest in spate of movie acquisitions

