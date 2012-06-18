B&C BEYOND: JUNE 18, 2012



Lifetime is asking Project Runway fans to strut their individual fashion stuff with fellow viewers and the show's contestants. To help get ready for the 10th season premiere of the fashion-design competition series July 19 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime, the show is launching a social media campaign with the hope of encouraging wannabe designers everywhere to share their style. The #MakeItWork campaign will run across multiple social networks including Instagram, Piictu, Pinterest and Viddy, introducing viewers to this season's contestants and encouraging them to share photos and video. On Twitter, @Projectrunway will ask followers to tweet images of their #MakeItWork moments and will reward the best look each week with a prize. Think of it as virtual catwalk. The #MakeItWork campaign is currently on billboards, buses, phone kiosks and more in New York and Los Angeles.

WNBC Has Proper Simmons Send-Off

The shrinking ranks of local TV talent giants has lost another member, as Sue Simmons, the longtime anchor at WNBC New York, had her final day on the air June 15. The tributes started in the morning on Today in New York and went throughout the day on all WNBC newscasts -- noon, 5 and 6 p.m. More

The TV Business' Man and a Half

FX chief John Landgraf follows his gut and defends his choices-even when he sticks his neck out for Charlie Sheen and Anger Management

They've Got All the Games Covered

Three top sports TV scribes come together to debate the industry's hottest topics

Belo GM Changes: Mark Pimentel Takes Over KMOV, Tod Smith to WWL

New faces at the top for group's St. Louis and New Orleans stations, as Allan Cohen and Bud Brown retire More

Hoak Stations Back on Dish Network

Week-long spat over retrans consent, and controversial DVR, ironed out More

FX Picks Up 'Prometheus'

Ridley Scott's sci-fi flick joins network's slate of films, including 21 Jump Street and The LoraxMore

Syndies Slow at Summer's Start

Dr. Phil leads talkers, but show declines 17% for the week More