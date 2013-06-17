B&C BEYOND: JUNE 17, 2013
Gannett/Belo: Station Consolidation Nation
While Sinclair has been getting all the ink for its intense M&A strategy of late, Gannett's acquisition last week of Belo Corp.'s TV stations, with its $2.2 billion price tag, eclipses Sinclair's staggering run of deals.More
Murdoch's Divorce Not Expected to Affect News Corp.
After news broke on June 13 that News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch had filed for divorce from his third wife, Wendi Deng Murdoch, media watchers wondered what effect, if any, it could have on the company. More
View photos from NCTA'S The Cable Show, held June 10-12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C...
Multicultural TV Breakfast
View photos from the B&C/Multichannel's Multicultural TV Breakfast, which took place during The Cable Show on June 11
at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Patrick Paolini Named Fox's Washington GM
Fox Television Stations vet returns to WTTG/WDCA upon Duffy Dyer's retirement More
Stations Wait for Word on Katie's Future
Affiliate partners had hoped for better ratings in talk show's first year More
