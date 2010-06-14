B&C BEYOND: JUNE 14, 2010

SAVE THE DATE: July 15, 2010, Los Angeles

ANNE SWEENEY TO KEYNOTE B&C's "WOMEN OF HOLLYWOOD" EVENT

Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, has been named a keynote speaker for B&C's inaugural "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event in Los Angeles the afternoon of July 15.

Sweeney, whose oversight includes The Walt Disney Co.'s global entertainment and news TV properties, and radio and publishing businesses, is widely considered the highest-ranking female executive in television. Properties she oversees include ABC Studios, ABC Owned Stations Group, ABC TV network, the 94-network-strong Disney Channels Worldwide, ABC Family and Disney's equity interest in AETN.

ON DEMAND SUMMIT 2.0

On

Demand Summit: Time Warner Cable Exec Talks Up IPTV Future

Philadelphia

-- Operator's NYC system is testing "TV Everywhere" for authenticated

subscribers, gearing up for IPTV trial at the end of the year.

OnDemand Summit: VOD Key To ‘Nurturing' Cable Subscribers

Philadelphia

-- Industry execs at B&C/Multichannel News event say free

video-on-demand services are critical to value proposition of

subscription TV.

On

Demand Summit: VOD Ads Growing, But Barriers Remain

Philadelphia--As

consumer use of on demand viewing has increased, whether it's

transactional VOD or free VOD, advertising has followed. But several

obstacles remain to wider Madison Avenue activation of the platform.

Gregorian,Stotsky new PromaxBDA chairs

Warner Bros.' Lisa Gregorian and NBC Entertainment's Adam Stotsky

have been elected to serve as co-chairs of the PromaxBDA board of

directors. PromaxBDA focuses on developing and rewarding the TV

industry's best marketing, promotion and design across all platforms.

U.S.-England Draws 13Million Viewers

The Group C match between the U.S. and England drew almost 13 million

viewers, the most ever for a FIFA World Cup opening-round match in this

nation and the tops for a U.S. men's national team contest since 1994.

UnivisionSets Opening Day World Cup Ratings Record

5.4 million viewers for Mexico-South Africa operner more than doubles

ESPN's count among viewers, demos.

CablevisionBuying Bresnan For $1.365 Billion

Price pegged at 8.3 multiple of cash flow; operator sets stock buyback

plan. More

Klarman Upped at Oxygen Media

Named president of NBCU-owned women-focused cable property. More