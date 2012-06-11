B&C BEYOND: JUNE 11, 2012



Broadcast Network Upfront Volume Tracking Flat

TV advertising market appears to have been less robust than expected

NAB Spectrum Concerns Go Beyond Borders

400 stations face unresolved repacking issues with Canada

TV 3.0: What's Next



GroupM's Gotlieb: Reports of TV Being Dead Are Dead Wrong

TiVo's Rogers: TiVo Will Get ‘Very Substantial' Revenue From Patent Deals

ESPN's Skipper: TV Everywhere Authentication Process Must Become ‘Uniform'

Discovery's Zaslav ‘Disappointed' in TV Everywhere Rollout



John Idler Named GM OF WLS

WTVD Raleigh GM returning to ABC's Chicago powerhouse to succeed Emily Barr More

NBC Owned Stations, NBCUniversal Foundation to Grant $1.2 Million to Nonprofits

Top "new and innovative programs" in NBC owned station markets getting funding More