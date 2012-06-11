B&C BEYOND: JUNE 11, 2012
Broadcast Network Upfront Volume Tracking Flat
TV advertising market appears to have been less robust than expected
NAB Spectrum Concerns Go Beyond Borders
400 stations face unresolved repacking issues with Canada
TV 3.0: What's Next
View photos from "TV 3.0: What's Next," presented by the B&C Hall of Fame on June 6 at The Paley Center for Media in New York.
GroupM's Gotlieb: Reports of TV Being Dead Are Dead Wrong
TiVo's Rogers: TiVo Will Get ‘Very Substantial' Revenue From Patent Deals
ESPN's Skipper: TV Everywhere Authentication Process Must Become ‘Uniform'
Discovery's Zaslav ‘Disappointed' in TV Everywhere Rollout
John Idler Named GM OF WLS
WTVD Raleigh GM returning to ABC's Chicago powerhouse to succeed Emily Barr More
NBC Owned Stations, NBCUniversal Foundation to Grant $1.2 Million to Nonprofits
Top "new and innovative programs" in NBC owned station markets getting funding More
