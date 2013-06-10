B&C BEYOND: JUNE 10, 2013

Go to This

What: The National Cable and Telecommunications Association celebrates all things cable this week with the 2013 Cable Show. In addition to panels featuring Showtime Networks' Matthew Blank, AMC Networks' Josh Sapan and Disney/ABC Television's Anne Sweeney, among many others, as well as a one-on-one conversation with pop star and NuvoTV chief creative officer Jennifer Lopez, B&C/Multichannel News invites conference attendees to breakfast on Tuesday morning with Comcast Cable's Adrian Adriano, BET Networks' Eddie Hill, Mnet America's Ted Kim and Zee TV Americas'

Sameer Targe discussing acquisition and retention. A second session will examine content distribution with One World Sports' Alexander Brown, Mediacom's Glenn Goldsmith, NuvoTV's Judi Lopez and mun2's Diana Mogollón. The following day, Mogollón returns with four fellow recipients to NAMIC's Next Generation Leaders Awards, held in partnership with Multichannel News, to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Click here for more information on the 2013 Cable Show.

Click here for more information on the Multicultural TV Breakfast.



From the Web

Upped to CEO, Landgraf Promotes FX Exec Team

Shortly after John Landgraf was promoted last week to CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, he announced an innovative executive structure designed to support the company's September expansion to include new young adult-aimed network FXX. More

Screengrab

Digital distribution has made it so that TV really is everywhere. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will dive into this still-growing space with a panel June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, Calif. Producer George Taweel will moderate, with panelists including Lumen Actus Productions' Dave Beeler and Tom Konkle; bitMAX's Jay Friedman; and YouTube's Courtney Lischke.

Click here for more information.

Fates

CBS has promoted Joseph Ianniello to COO and David Berson to president of CBS Sports and has hired Ray Hopkins as president of TV networks distribution. Flingo has named Jackson Huynh as COO and former NBC correspondent Michael Viqueira has joined Al Jazeera America as White House correspondent.

Click here for the latest executive moves in the industry.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

View photos from industry events like the 100th episode party for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the screening of new BET series Being Mary Jane...

Click here to view more photos.

Chris Dodd Takes His Battle to the People

MPAA CEO says the only way to beat content thieves is to get consumers' help

Click here to read the full story.

Dubuc Sets Her Management Team at A+E Networks

Bob DeBitetto gets new post running studio More

NBC Retrans Revenue Could Top $200 Million in 2013

Comcast CFO Michael Angelakis says he is hopeful Aereo litigation will prevail More



WGN America Orders First Original Series

Drama Salem explores Massachusetts town's infamous witch trials More

Marc Etkind Upped to GM of Destination America

Exec was previously senior VP at the Discovery Communications network More

Sinclair Agrees to Purchase Four Titan Stations

Group grabs two outlets in Fresno/Visalia (Calif.) and singles in Omaha (Neb.) and Sioux City (Iowa) for $115.35 million; plans to service two other stations More

NBC Affiliate WRGX Launches in Dothan, Ala.

Wiregrass market gets The Voice, Sunday Night Football, local news, and operates out of Gray TV sister WTVY More



Debmar-Mercury Renews Wendy Williams Through 2016-17 Season

Deal with Fox-owned stations will take talk show through season eight More

Twentieth's Kris to Premiere July 15 in Five Fox Markets

Show will run for six weeks in New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Dallas More

The 1-Gig Reality Check: Do We Need That Much Speed?

Google Fiber and other broadband systems would break both download records and the bank

Click here to read the full story.

Comcast's Man in D.C. Sees Few Policy Flashpoints

Heading into the Cable Show, David Cohen addresses media violence for first time

Click here to read the full story.