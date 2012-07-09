B&C BEYOND: JULY 9, 2012



2012 San Diego Comic-Con



BTN2Go App Adds Android and Ads

The Big Ten Network is getting ready to kick off college football season with a new version of its popular BTN2Go mobile app, which will feature more integrated social media options and create new additional revenue by introducing dynamic advertising insertion. More



A New Day on 'Today'

When NBC officially debuts its new Today show coanchor team of Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on the morning of July 9, it will represent a significant change to the morning show landscape. But it's unlikely to look that way on TV. More

MLB Players Take to Twitter

STATION GROUP SPOTLIGHT: POST-NEWSWEEK

Making 'Great TV,' And Doing It Daily

Industry icon Alan Frank set to work side-by-side with Emily Barr to impart the Post-Newsweek way

Ernie Anastos Moves Off WNYW New York Late News

Greg Kelly shifts to 6 and 10 p.m., Dave Price returns to Good Day and Anastos stays on 5 p.m. news at Fox-owned New York flagship More

NBC Affiliates Chairman Salutes Ann Curry

Jordan Wertlieb thinks former Today coanchor will thrive in newsier role More

More than 800 attend second annual PromaxBDA Station Summit

Tribune Creative Group wins 26 PromaxBDA local awards for promotion excellence More

Summer favorite 'Maury' returns to top of talk pack

Edges out Dr. Phil in ratings as summer heat sets in More

USA Elects to Go With A Different Type of ‘Animal'

Network plays politics with new miniseries that can broaden reach, build buzz

HBO Renews 'The Newsroom,' 'True Blood'

Aaron Sorkin's cable news drama to return for season two; vampire series lives for sixth campaign More

A&E Picks Up 'Psycho' Prequel 'Bates Motel'

Network goes straight to series with show from Lost's Carlton Cuse More

New MediaVest CEO Confronts 'Challenge' of Branded Content

Terkelsen on his approach to working with clients and the agency's evolving business

