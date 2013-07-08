B&C BEYOND: JULY 8, 2013

Go to This

Major Deal Pushes Tribune From Defense to Offense

On the final day of the fourth quarter of 2012, Tribune

exited bankruptcy after four tumultuous years of restructuring. Six months

later, on July 1, it announced an eye-popping $2.72 billion acquisition of

local TV -- a handsome batch of strong local news players in markets No. 17 to

101.

Bringing Baseball Fans Closer to the Field

Brosnan sees All-Stars as chance to show off changing rules of engagement More

'Flanker' Brands Score Big

There's more Cooking on cable. more history, too. Cable programmers are pouring resources into emerging channels-which often serve up variations on the fare offered by the flagship brands-as a way to protect their mature nets from rivals and grow revenue. Borrowing a term that's as common in football and military strategy as it is in business school, some call these new ventures "flankers."

Ray Donovan Sets Record for Showtime Series Premiere

Drama draws 1.35 million viewers leading out of final Dexter season-opener More

Marie Osmond Talker Won't Return to Hallmark

ATI to take daytime show out into syndication for fall 2014 More

WVUE New Orleans, Times-Picayune Extend Partnership

Fox affiliate, newspaper-website will continue to share newsgathering resources and produce "serious watchdog reporting" More

Gannett Grabs RightThisMinute in Eight Markets

WUSA Washington, KARE Minneapolis among those adding viral videos show More