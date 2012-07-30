B&C BEYOND: JULY 30, 2012
Look Out for This
What: Q2 2012 Discovery Communications Earnings
Conference Call
When: Tuesday, July
31 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
What: Q2 2012 Comcast Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday,
August 1 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
What: Q2 2012 Time Warner Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday,
August 1 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)
What: Q2 2012 CBS Corp. Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday,
August 2 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)
What: Q3 2012 Viacom Earnings Conference Call
When: Friday,
August 3 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
Walton Resigning as President of CNN
CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton is stepping down at the end of the year after 10 years at the helm of the cable news network, he said in a note to staff July 27. Walton will continue in his current role overseeing CNN/U.S., CNN International, HLN and CNN Digital until Dec. 31. Turner Broadcasting System CEO Phil Kent will lead the search for his replacement.
TCA Summer Press Tour
Media Planners Open Their Playbooks
The industry's top agency strategists are finding better ways to use TV
EMMY INSIDER
ATAS' Leverence: Rookies Could Rule on Emmy Night
Awards executive also sees improved broadcast fortunes in 2012
MEDIA BUYER & PLANNER TODAY SPOTLIGHT
FoxSports.com, MSN Make Winning Games Move
Partnership on Olympics site creates many sponsor opportunities
CFA to Senate: Cable Power Threatens Over-the-Top Delivery
Mark Cooper says communications policy should focus on nondiscriminatory access for all More
Steve Schwaid Joins CJ&N as VP of Digital Strategy
Longtime news exec departs Fox-owned WTXF in Philadelphia after one year to take consulting gig More
Five Hearst TV Stations Grab Me-TV Digi-Net
WCVB Boston, KCRA Sacramento, WBAL Baltimore and two others bring number of Hearst TV stations with Weigel Broadcasting's vintage channel to 13 More
Style Acquires Warner Bros.' 'Gossip Girl'
Show to premiere on network on Wednesday, Aug. 15 More
Syndie Mags Spike on News of Cruise-Holmes Divorce
All entertainment magazines improve in week ending July 15 More
