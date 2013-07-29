B&C BEYOND: JULY 29, 2013

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Don't Miss

Click here for a full schedule of the TCA Summer Press Tour, taking at the Beverly Hilton Hotel July 24-Aug.7.

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

FATES AND FORTUNES

Click here for a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

FF/RWD

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

SCHMOOZE

View photos from Comic-Con International, held July 18-21 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif.

Click here to view more photos.



SPECIAL REPORT: The Strategists-TV's Top Media Planners

Media Business Ploanners Ride Waves of Change

Digital and data create new media options for advertisers, presenting opportunities and pitfalls for planning execs

Click here to read the full story.

