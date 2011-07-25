B&C BEYOND: JULY 25, 2011
The Paley Centerfor Media will screen OWN's first original documentary, Serving Life, which takes a look at the lives of prison inmates sentenced to life terms. After the screening, there will be a panel and discussion with narrator and executive producer Forrest Whitaker, writer/director Lisa Cohen, executive producer Nick Stuart and Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN.
Monday, July 25, 2011
6:30 pm PT Reception
7:30 pm Program
Los Angeles
All in the Family Guy
20th Century Fox is developing a 3D multiplayer online game based on Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy. Although the game is set to launch later this year, they are opening up access to a Beta version of the game to registrants.
Leverence Sees Broadcast-Cable Balance in Emmy Noms
The nominations are out, and now it's a countdown to the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 18. John Leverence, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences senior vice president of awards, talked about the nominations with B&C Staff Writer Andrea Morabito.
Comcast, NBCU Appoint Shops for $1B Account
SMB, GroupM's Maxus get assignments for cable, TV, theme parks More
Survey of Media Buyers Finds Few Advertising Budget Cuts
Deutsche Bank study results are reassuring for fourth quarter amid economic uncertainty More
Sinclair and CW Re-Up Affiliate Agreements
Major station group signs 10 affiliates to five-year extension with junior network More
Nexstar Puts Stations on the Block
Latest group to gauge market's interest in local TV outlets More
CBS Strikes Streaming Deal With Amazon
Licensing agreement is similar to network's existing Netflix pact More
'Maury,' 'Live' Tie for Top Spot in Talker Ratings
Judge Judy leads all syndicated shows More
