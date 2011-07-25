B&C BEYOND: JULY 25, 2011

The Paley Centerfor Media will screen OWN's first original documentary, Serving Life, which takes a look at the lives of prison inmates sentenced to life terms. After the screening, there will be a panel and discussion with narrator and executive producer Forrest Whitaker, writer/director Lisa Cohen, executive producer Nick Stuart and Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN.

Monday, July 25, 2011

6:30 pm PT Reception

7:30 pm Program

Los Angeles

Click here for more information.



All in the Family Guy



20th Century Fox is developing a 3D multiplayer online game based on Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy. Although the game is set to launch later this year, they are opening up access to a Beta version of the game to registrants.

Click here to visit the site.



Leverence Sees Broadcast-Cable Balance in Emmy Noms

The nominations are out, and now it's a countdown to the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 18. John Leverence, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences senior vice president of awards, talked about the nominations with B&C Staff Writer Andrea Morabito.

Click here to read the full transcript.

