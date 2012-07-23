B&C BEYOND: JULY 23, 2012

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

CMO SPOTLIGHT: GO DADDY GROUP

Go Daddy Campaign Seeks Broader Exposure

New ads to better explain how the Web giant's business works

B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette's full interview with Go Daddy executive VP & CMO Barb Rechterman.

An Olympic Test for TV Everywhere, Not Just NBCU

Success of big digital offering crucial for broadcaster, multichannel industry

Click here to read the full story.

Nexstar, Sinclair, Cox Grab Newport Stations

Nexstar, Sinclair, Cox Grab Newport Stations

Newport seeks to sell its remaining five stations as 22 move in billion-dollar deal

Study: Affiliated Stations Do Almost 6 Hours of Local News Per Day

No news directors in RTDNA-Hofstra study forecast a decrease in news programming at their stations this year More



'ET' Only Syndie Magazine to Gain on Coverage of Andy Griffith's Death, Cruise-Holmes Divorce

Rest of magazine show pack down or flat in week ended July 8 More

GSN Grabs NBC's 'Minute to Win It'

Episodes to start airing in four-hour blocks July 24 More