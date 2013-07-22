Trending

B&C BEYOND: JULY 22, 2013

here for a full schedule of the TCA Summer Press Tour, taking at the Beverly
Hilton Hotel July 24-Aug.7.

Darnell's New Voice

Former Fox reality chief Mike Darnell is joining Warner Bros. as president of
unscripted and alternative programming for the TV studio, it was announced July
18. Darnell will lead reality programming for both Telepictures -- which will
see him handle first-run syndication while president Hilary Estey McLoughlin
transitions into a producing role -- and Warner Horizon. More

CBS-TWC Retrans Battle Heats Up

CBS and Time Warner Cable got loud about their retransmission-consent
negotiations July 18, with the net launching a TV ad campaign in N.Y., L.A. and
Dallas warning TWC subs the No. 2 MSO is "threatening to hold your
favorite TV shows hostage." More

'Meredith Vieira' Sold to NBC Owned Stations
The Meredith Vieira Show has been sold to NBCUniversal's 10 owned TV
stations for a fall 2014 debut, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution said July
17. The group represents more than 27% of the country's TV households. More

Full Court Denies Broadcaster Aereo Appeal

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit July 16 denied a broadcaster
request that the full court review a three-judge panel of that court's April
decision not to stop Aereo from delivering broadcast signals over the Internet
while a lower court considers a broadcaster challenge to the service's
legality. More

ABC Sets Fall Premieres

ABC will launch the bulk of its fall series during premiere week Sept. 23,
including its much anticipated Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and
extended bows for returning hits Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER





A Wild Mushroom Trip With Fast-Talking, Fast-Rising
Frankel

The food is cooked, but her words are raw as the reality
star/author/entrepreneur shifts focus to new daytime talk show

For Acting Chair, Actions Speak Loud

Mignon Clyburn's goal of 'getting it right' means keeping FCC moving forward on
spectrum and many other issues

