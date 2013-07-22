B&C BEYOND: JULY 22, 2013













































here for a full schedule of the TCA Summer Press Tour, taking at the Beverly

Hilton Hotel July 24-Aug.7.



COMMUNITY



Darnell's New Voice



Former Fox reality chief Mike Darnell is joining Warner Bros. as president of

unscripted and alternative programming for the TV studio, it was announced July

18. Darnell will lead reality programming for both Telepictures -- which will

see him handle first-run syndication while president Hilary Estey McLoughlin

transitions into a producing role -- and Warner Horizon. More



CBS-TWC Retrans Battle Heats Up



CBS and Time Warner Cable got loud about their retransmission-consent

negotiations July 18, with the net launching a TV ad campaign in N.Y., L.A. and

Dallas warning TWC subs the No. 2 MSO is "threatening to hold your

favorite TV shows hostage." More



'Meredith Vieira' Sold to NBC Owned Stations

The Meredith Vieira Show has been sold to NBCUniversal's 10 owned TV

stations for a fall 2014 debut, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution said July

17. The group represents more than 27% of the country's TV households. More



Full Court Denies Broadcaster Aereo Appeal



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit July 16 denied a broadcaster

request that the full court review a three-judge panel of that court's April

decision not to stop Aereo from delivering broadcast signals over the Internet

while a lower court considers a broadcaster challenge to the service's

legality. More





ABC Sets Fall Premieres



ABC will launch the bulk of its fall series during premiere week Sept. 23,

including its much anticipated Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and

extended bows for returning hits Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. More



A Wild Mushroom Trip With Fast-Talking, Fast-Rising

Frankel



The food is cooked, but her words are raw as the reality

star/author/entrepreneur shifts focus to new daytime talk show





For Acting Chair, Actions Speak Loud



Mignon Clyburn's goal of 'getting it right' means keeping FCC moving forward on

spectrum and many other issues





