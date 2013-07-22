B&C BEYOND: JULY 22, 2013
Darnell's New Voice
Former Fox reality chief Mike Darnell is joining Warner Bros. as president of
unscripted and alternative programming for the TV studio, it was announced July
18. Darnell will lead reality programming for both Telepictures -- which will
see him handle first-run syndication while president Hilary Estey McLoughlin
transitions into a producing role -- and Warner Horizon. More
CBS-TWC Retrans Battle Heats Up
CBS and Time Warner Cable got loud about their retransmission-consent
negotiations July 18, with the net launching a TV ad campaign in N.Y., L.A. and
Dallas warning TWC subs the No. 2 MSO is "threatening to hold your
favorite TV shows hostage." More
'Meredith Vieira' Sold to NBC Owned Stations
The Meredith Vieira Show has been sold to NBCUniversal's 10 owned TV
stations for a fall 2014 debut, NBCU Domestic Television Distribution said July
17. The group represents more than 27% of the country's TV households. More
Full Court Denies Broadcaster Aereo Appeal
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit July 16 denied a broadcaster
request that the full court review a three-judge panel of that court's April
decision not to stop Aereo from delivering broadcast signals over the Internet
while a lower court considers a broadcaster challenge to the service's
legality. More
ABC Sets Fall Premieres
ABC will launch the bulk of its fall series during premiere week Sept. 23,
including its much anticipated Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and
extended bows for returning hits Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. More
