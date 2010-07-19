B&C BEYOND: JULY 19, 2010

Ion Eyes Growth After Restructuring



With 59 stations covering 64% of the U.S., Ion Television has the largest station-group

footprint in America. Yet, it's something of a sleeping giant, with lots of

off-network product and no local programming. Ion emerged from bankruptcy in

late 2009 and is now privately owned; President/CEO Brandon

Burgess says the company is poised to grow.

Burgess speaks with B&C's Michael

Malone about his growth roadmap.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

