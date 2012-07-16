B&C BEYOND: JULY 16, 2012



Go to This

Click here for a schedule overview of the 2012 TCA Summer Press Tour

Don't Miss This

Click here to watch a live-stream of the 64th Primetime Emmy nominations on July 19 at 5:40 a.m. PT







The Screengrab

NBC News' long-running newsmagazine Dateline is getting into the social media game. NBC News is launching Dateline Chatline, an interactive online platform that will bring viewers, the show's producers, correspondents and its anchor, Lester Holt, all together in one place to comment or ask questions about topics and stories from the show. The Dateline Chatline web app is accessible on any browser across all digital platforms. Users can post comments or questions via Facebook, Twitter, GetGlue or the show's website, DatelineNBC.com, and the app will synchronize all of the conversations into one area on the site. Dateline's broadcasts will also present questions for the audience to add feedback on via Chatline.

Click here to view Dateline Chatline

From the Web



Not the Best Time for a Viacom Carriage War

With ratings down at several of its key cable networks, this might not be the best time for Viacom to be in a carriage battle with a big distributor like DirecTV, analysts say. More

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Click here for complete information on B&C's 22nd Annual Hall of Fame.

View photos from recent industry events such as the NBC Olympics press conference and the 2012 BET Awards...

Click here to view more photos

New Magid Study: Stations Don't Do Enough Video, Weather in Social Media

Too many are using Twitter only at end of the story cycle, not during it More

Schurz, Notre Dame Partner on ‘Innovation Challenge'

South Bend, Ind., neighbors seeking brightest minds to "consider real-world digital solutions and opportunities" for media companies; cash offered for best ideas More



ITV Studios America in Production Partnership With Bob Kusbit's One Louder Productions

ITV is behind syndicated shows including America Now, Bill CunninghamMore

'Dr. Phil' Back On Top of Talk

Maury drops to second in weekly ratings; Bethenny holds strong and steady More