B&C BEYOND: JULY 12, 2010

WE DON'T

LIKE YOUR KIND

Following is an excerpt of a July 8 blog

from Kurt Sutter, creator of FX's Sons of Anarchy, reacting to his

show's lack of Emmy nominations:

Let's face it, kids, we are

the dirty-faced outlaws who no one wants in their clean white town. We

are too loud, too violent, too brash. We don't sing, have pretty sets,

or wear retro suits. They admire us from afar, wish they could do what

we do, then they pull the shades and settle for the familiar and safe.

They are lazy sheep.

.



Sale of the Century

The question of whether the FCC's spectrum sale sounds a

death knell or a loud "ka-ching" may depend on what kind of broadcaster

you are. In this complete version of John Eggerton's cover story, find

out why the White House call the spectrum sale a win-win-win

proposition--and why the FCC admits that the spectrum sale would work

for some stations and not others.

for the full article.

Mobile

Rollout Continues

While

the business model for mobile DTV is still being figured out, local

stations are moving forward and gradually launching mobile DTV

broadcasts. Transmission vendors says that it's still the early days for

the technology, but they are seeing orders pick up for the array of new

equipment-including multiplexers, encoders and new or upgraded

exciters-needed to launch mobile DTV.

for the completeversion of this story.



Cable-to-Cable Is the

Next Big Thing

The cable market for top off-network programs

this summer is almost as hot as New York's steamy sidewalks. Twentieth

Television's Steve MacDonald, executive VP and general sales manager of

basic cable, has been behind three of those deals. In three weeks,

MacDonald and his team closed deals for rookie network hits Glee,

Modern Family and The Cleveland Show. MacDonald talked to

B&C's Paige Albiniak about what's driving the market and

off-net syndication's next big thing.

Anedited transcript of the interview follows.



Disney

Loses Millionaire Lawsuit

A federal jury awarded Celador

International, the show's British creators, $269 million in back

royalties. Disney will fight the verdict. More.

AMC

Developing Western

The Mad Men network teams with E1

Entertainment and Endemol USA for Hell on Wheels, about the building of

the Transcontinental Railroad. More.

