B&C BEYOND: JULY 11, 2011
Screengrab
As it prepares to cover Irish phenom Rory McIlroy in the British Open this week, Golf Channel is unveiling a redesigned Website featuring new content, advertising opportunities and interactivity.
Click here to read more
Click here to view Golf Channel's redesigned website
From the Web: Nancy Grace Takes On Her Critics
In an interview with B&C Programming Editor Andrea Morabito, Grace dismissed the coverage of her, saying, "I really didn't get into this job to win Miss congeniality."
Click here to read the full interview
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.
View photos from recent industry events including the Promax BDA, B&C and Multichannel News' Brand Builder Awards and NBC's 'The Voice' live finale...
Click here to view the slideshow.
HLN Draws Big Numbers for Casey Anthony Verdict
"Not guilty" ruling helps network to its largest primetime audience since 9/11 More
ESPN Wins Exclusive Wimbledon TV Rights
12-year deal starts in 2012; all matches to air live More
Rays of Light in Times of Disaster
Raycom President/CEO Paul McTear, also a B&C Hall of Famer, spoke with deputy editor Michael Malone about how Raycom stations kept people informed-and alive-during the natural disasters.
Click here to read the full interview
New Moon Brings NBC to Four Tiny Markets
Darnell Washington grabs low-power outlets, launches NBC in markets 169, 180, 182 and 199More
Nexstar's WFXW Switching From Fox to ABC
Terre Haute station changes teams in ongoing Nexstar-Fox retrans slugfestMore
'Dr. Phil' back on top of talkers
Live, Maury tie for second as summer takes holdMore
FX Adds 'Transformers 3' to growing pack of box-office hits
Movie joins Bad Teacher, Green Lantern, Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Hangover: Part 2, Super 8, X-Men: First Class on cabler's 2013 slateMore
And How Are You Preparing for 2025?
Work on ATSC 3.0, a standard that won't be implemented for a decade or more, could help broadcasters in the spectrum debates
Click here for an exclusive look at some of the technologies being considered for the ATSC 3.0 next-generation television standard
Religious Nets in On Election Action
As issues and coverage heat up for 2012, faith-based channels join the fray
Click here to read about how one Catholic network covers issues over candidates
Click here to read about the challenges nonprofit faith-based nets face
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.