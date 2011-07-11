B&C BEYOND: JULY 11, 2011

Screengrab

As it prepares to cover Irish phenom Rory McIlroy in the British Open this week, Golf Channel is unveiling a redesigned Website featuring new content, advertising opportunities and interactivity.

Click here to read more

Click here to view Golf Channel's redesigned website



From the Web: Nancy Grace Takes On Her Critics

In an interview with B&C Programming Editor Andrea Morabito, Grace dismissed the coverage of her, saying, "I really didn't get into this job to win Miss congeniality."

Click here to read the full interview



FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events including the Promax BDA, B&C and Multichannel News' Brand Builder Awards and NBC's 'The Voice' live finale...

Click here to view the slideshow.

HLN Draws Big Numbers for Casey Anthony Verdict

"Not guilty" ruling helps network to its largest primetime audience since 9/11 More

ESPN Wins Exclusive Wimbledon TV Rights

12-year deal starts in 2012; all matches to air live More

Rays of Light in Times of Disaster

Raycom President/CEO Paul McTear, also a B&C Hall of Famer, spoke with deputy editor Michael Malone about how Raycom stations kept people informed-and alive-during the natural disasters.

Click here to read the full interview

New Moon Brings NBC to Four Tiny Markets

Darnell Washington grabs low-power outlets, launches NBC in markets 169, 180, 182 and 199More

Nexstar's WFXW Switching From Fox to ABC

Terre Haute station changes teams in ongoing Nexstar-Fox retrans slugfestMore



'Dr. Phil' back on top of talkers

Live, Maury tie for second as summer takes holdMore

FX Adds 'Transformers 3' to growing pack of box-office hits

Movie joins Bad Teacher, Green Lantern, Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Hangover: Part 2, Super 8, X-Men: First Class on cabler's 2013 slateMore



And How Are You Preparing for 2025?

Work on ATSC 3.0, a standard that won't be implemented for a decade or more, could help broadcasters in the spectrum debates

Click here for an exclusive look at some of the technologies being considered for the ATSC 3.0 next-generation television standard



Religious Nets in On Election Action



As issues and coverage heat up for 2012, faith-based channels join the fray

Click here to read about how one Catholic network covers issues over candidates

Click here to read about the challenges nonprofit faith-based nets face