B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 9, 2012

It's a bird...it's a plane...it's a woman? Some NYC commuters are going to have trouble keeping their eyes on the road as a large wall in New York's SoHo neighborhood will display a mural of a woman's gradual transformation into a bird-woman. This alluring visual is courtesy of Syfy, which commissioned Colossal Media to create a design to promote the second season of Face Off, its special-effects makeup reality competition series. The wall features show host McKenzie Westmore's face, which will slowly morph into a bird's over the course of six phases, ultimately finishing Jan. 11 in time for the show's premiere on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. If you can't make it to NYC, you can view photos and a full time-lapsed video of the evolution on Face Off's Facebook page.



Speciale Sees More Than Just Herself Moving to Cable

In her most recent role as MediaVest president, investment & activation, and agency operations, Donna Speciale oversaw buying and activation for clients across all media platforms for an agency with ad billings in excess of $8 billion. Just prior to her departure from MediaVest, Speciale shared her unique perspective on ad spending in the coming year, TV Everywhere, the economy and the continued growth and lure of online.

Jeff Glor Named CBS Evening News Sunday Anchor

Will continue as special correspondent for CBS This MorningMore

OWN Finds Audience With New Series

Oprah's Next Chapter draws 1.1 million viewers in premiere More

Broadcast Vet Mackin Eyes Distressed Plum TV

Network of resort locale channels files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and former Hearst Television executive VP Terry Mackin looks to acquire More

Sinclair Closes on Four Points Deal

$200 million acquisition of KUTV Salt Lake City and other stations is completed as Sinclair Broadcast expands its already vast reach More