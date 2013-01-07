B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 7, 2013
Don't Miss This
Click here for complete coverage of the TCA Winter Press Tour 2013
Go to This
Click here for complete coverage of CES 2013
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
'JimmyKimmel Live' Turns 10
As he celebrates a
decade at ABC and preps his move to 11:35 p.m., Jimmy Kimmel says he has
no reason to be nervous-and yes, he would go on Leno again
Click here to read the full story.
View photos from recent industry events such as NBC's 30 Rock wrap party and HRTS' Digital and New Media Luncheon...
Click here to view more photos
B&C's Annual News Quiz
31 Reasons Why the Mayans Were Wrong
Click here to answer our bonus questions about 2012's top media industry stories.
Mobilizing the TV Business Remains a Challenge
Mobile distribution, social TV, original online video will be key issues in 2013
Click here to read the full story.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.