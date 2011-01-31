B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 31, 2011
With Comcast-NBCU Closed, Staffers Brace for Change
The $30 billion deal giving Comcast a majority stake in NBC Universal was expected to officially close late Jan. 28, ending a long period of limbo and uncertainty as regulators went over the transaction.
View photos from the 2011 NATPE Market & Conference held Jan. 23-26 at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Fla.
Meredith TV Revenue Up 30%
Political ads fueled gaines for quarter ended Dec. 31; CEO Lacy bullish on new Atlanta JSA with Turner. More.
Sinclair, Bright House Ink Retrans Pact
Agreement reached in principle; Sinclair stations in Tampa, Mobile-Pensacola, Tallahassee and Birmingham stay on air. More.
They Said It!
"Certainly we're not asking for a 'government bailout' like the auto industry, [but] taxpayer support for public broadcasting delivers a 'bang for the buck' that few programs can match."
