B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 30, 2012

Tweeting may not just be for the birds anymore, but Animal Planet's Meep the Bird would argue otherwise as he joins Puppy Bowl VIII with his own Twitter account in hand-or, rather, claw. Follow Meep (@MeepTheBird) for his behind-the-scenes tweets offering a puppy play-by-play from the Animal Planet Stadium as the two teams of dachshunds, chihuahuas, terriers and other breeds try to score a chew-toy touchdown. And for the first time at the Puppy Bowl, a pep squad of piglets will cheer on their fellow furballs from the sidelines. To give the pups a much needed break, the felines take the stage during the Kitty Half-Time Show, which will feature adorable kittens pouncing and playing, culminating in a confetti shower. All this cuteness will air Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 5 from 3-5 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, prior to the big game on NBC.

Networks, Stations Loving This Heated GOP Race

Newt Gingrich's victory in the South Carolina primary Jan. 21 made it clear that the republican race for the presidential nomination is not going to be over any time soon. And for the tv networks covering the 2012 race, especially the Sunday-morning public affairs shows, the still-competitive contest is just fine with them.

NATPE 2012

Piracy Bill Opponents Willing to Talk

Opposing sides in SOPA/PIPA debate cover the ongoing piracy issue

Weather Channel Names David Kenny New CEO

Digital advertising veteran succeeds Mike Kelly at NBCUniversal network More

After Gingrich Surge, TV News Betting on Long Primary Fight

Close GOP race is good news for Sunday-morning political programs More

John Wilhack, Norby Williamson Exchange Jobs at ESPN

New president John Skipper shuffles his lineup of senior executives More

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs Plans Music-Themed Cable Network

Entertainment mogul aims to launch urban-skewed music and music news channel by the end of 2012 More

GOP Hopefuls' Spending Reaches ‘Fever Pitch' in Florida

Romney's PAC is coughing up dough in advance of primary, but Gingrich's backers are focused on ‘Winning Our Future'- and the Sunshine State More

KNBC Los Angeles Helicopter Takes Flight

NBC owned station cancels chopper share agreement with local Fox outlet; WNBC New York is set to do a similar move More