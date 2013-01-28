B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 28, 2013



What: Q1 2013 Viacom Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Screengrab

Variety deputy editor Cynthia Littleton's new book, TV on Strike: Why Hollywood Went to War Over the Internet -- available starting Feb. 1 -- takes readers behind the scenes of the 2007 Writers Guild of America strike that crippled the industry and left viewers with nothing but repeats for months. With insight from those on both sides, TV on Strike examines the upheaval the standoff caused in the entertainment industry.

CBS, Media Buyers: Don't Judge Super Bowl Numbers by Playoff Declines

NFL TV ratings declines in the regular season, capped off by a cumulative 16% drop in viewership for the two league championship games on Jan. 20, have led to speculation by some that super Bowl viewership may drop for the first time in seven years.



View photos from recent industry events such as Netflix's premiere of its original series House of Cards and the Paley Center for Media's "An Evening With Suits"...

Suzette Millo Named MundoFox VP of Content Strategy

Telemundo vet shifts to Fox's new Spanish-language network More

Allbritton Flagship Signs With Me-TV

WJLA Washington down with vintage programming channel; Weigel diginet is now in all top 10 markets More





Unilever, Ford Among Sponsors of 'The Taste'

East Coast/West Coast versions of series accommodate regional branding More

Time Warner Cable Resructures

CEO Glenn Britt splits MSO into three operating units: residential, business and media services More





Fox Yanks 'Ben and Kate' From Schedule

Hell's Kitchen will prop up Tuesday lineup starting March 12 More

Presidential Inauguration Watched By 21 Million Viewers

Ratings down 46% from 2009 for Obama's second-term address



More