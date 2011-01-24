B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 24, 2011

FOLLOW

CEO of 'Skins' Production Group in U.S. Talking Expansion

As the U.S. version of hit British drama Skins this week debuted to record ratings for MTV, PTC outrage and a Taco Bell advertiser defection,

the CEO of the U.K. company behind the series has been in Los Angeles

laying groundwork for far bigger impact on the U.S. TV landscape.

Comcast/NBCU Down With D.C. Deals



The Comcast/NBCU meld is a done deal, at least in terms of Washington. While it has plenty of conditions and voluntary commitments, none came as a surprise--Comcast and NBCU had been working with the FCC and the Justice Department on those conditions--and none will keep the new company from getting down to business.

To read Comcast's pledges about the NBCU deal, click here.

McGraw Hill Grabs CoolTV

Music video multicast hits Denver, San Diego, Bakersfield

WGCL Takes Over Management of Turner's Peachtree TV

Turner outsources station management in Atlanta

NBC Delays Return of ‘LOLA,'‘Marriage Ref'

Parenthood continues on Tuesday, America's Next Great Restaurant moved to Sunday

USA Network Picks Up TwoMore Series

A Legal Mind, Necessary Roughness added to growing stable of scripted originals

Madison Ave. Likes Comcast/NBCU Fit

In last quarter with GE, NBC cable networks fueled 38% profit growth

Discovery Health Shows Moving To FitTV

Network to be renamed Discovery Fit & Health on Feb. 1