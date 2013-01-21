B&C BEYOND: JANUARY 21, 2013



What: Q4 2012 Netflix Earnings Q&A Session

When: Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. PT

What: Q2 2013 Meredith Corp. Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. ET

NewBay Media Launching NYC Television Week

NewBay Media, the publisher of B&C, Multichannel News, Next TV and TV Technology, will this year produce the first annual week-long celebration of the TV industry -- NYC Television week. The week will be bookended by the annual B&C Hall of Fame on Oct. 28, including a new networking breakfast prior to the gala, and the OnScreen Media Summit on Oct. 31.

From the Web

Fox Doubling Down on FX in Bet on Cable Nets

Fox Networks is planning to split its successful FX channel into two networks as part of a larger effort to enlarge its cable footprint. A new network, tentatively called FXX, would target younger viewers-millennials-with a skew toward comedy, according to media executives who have been briefed on the plans. More

70th Annual Golden Globe Awards



View photos from the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held on Jan. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

View photos from recent industry events such as Fox's American Idol premiere screening and the 2013 International CES...

Making a World of Difference at CBS

Respected international power player Armando Nuñez keeps watch over growing, and profitable, arms of the media giant. And he's just getting warmed up.

The Man in the Middle on Spectrum

The NAB's Rick Kaplan wants broadcasters to be treated fairly in the incentive auction process-including the FCC getting its schedule right

Communications Corp. of America Puts Stations on Block

Big batch of TV outlets in midsize markets includes Shreveport, La., and Waco, Texas, as another group tests M&A waters

Ardyth Diercks Named GM of WPTY -WLMT Memphis

Longtime boss at NBC's WTVJ Miami now on board at recent Nexstar acquisition